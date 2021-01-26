With a classroom full of jubilant students leading the celebration, Plantation Key School fourth-grade teacher Monica Horsley recently accepted the honor of the Monroe County School District’s Teacher of the Year.
Horsley was chosen from a talented pool of teachers by a committee comprised of administrators, curriculum team members and former teachers of the year, according to Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford. Candidates are judged on instruction, data, school/community involvement and recommendation letters, as well as rigorous critique of a recorded lesson. Horsley was chosen for her outstanding contributions in the classroom, school and community, Axford said.
“The selection committee had a challenging time choosing from such an impressive and talented group of educators,” Axford said. “Every school’s teacher of the year representative excelled in the classroom and throughout their communities. However, it was Mrs. Horsley’s unique and inspirational teaching style, as well as her ability to create an authentic learning environment full of love and mutual respect for her students that earned her this prestigious honor.”
Horsley, an eight-year educator, is known for designing intriguing lesson plans and differentiating instruction to accommodate students’ various academic and emotional needs. According to Plantation Key Principal Lisa Taylor, “Mrs. Horsley demonstrates the attributes of a master teacher every day in her classroom. She recognizes the importance of the balance between the academic and emotional needs of students. … Her students want to learn; they thrive in her classroom, and they believe they can achieve the high standards and expectations resulting in their success.”
These student relationships, along with her fervor and enthusiasm for the school, made Horsley a favorite among students, teachers and staff alike. “Monica is an exceptional teacher with the ‘gift’ of teaching,” said PKS fifth-grade teacher Michele Houston. “In addition to her inspirational work in the classroom, she also is an inspiring and supportive colleague and dynamic leader at our school.”
Horsley has the ability to inspire and impact everyone with whom she comes in contact, both at school and in the community. Colleagues cite her exemplary work ethic, teamwork and ability to lead by example as some of the many reasons she is the perfect teacher of the year.
Horsley, who has taught at the school since 2016, responded with tears of joy upon receiving the good news. She said she was “honored to represent all of the outstanding teachers at PKS and throughout the Monroe County School district.” Horsley, a self-described “lifelong learner,” cites her appreciation for the process of learning, as well as her strong student relationships as her inspiration to continually cultivate a learning environment which meets the social, emotional and academic needs of each individual student.
“My love of teaching comes from my love for my students,” Horsley said. “They inspire me to do better each and every day. I enjoy developing engaging lessons that encourage them to actively take part in their learning. However, my ultimate goal is to empower my students to realize their full potential and encourage them to foster a life-long passion for learning.”
In addition to her teaching duties, Horsley serves as a member of the PKS building level planning team, serves on the district technology support guide team, and spearheads a social media program that increases parent and community involvement. She also devotes her time to several community organizations, including as a Conch Scramble charity board member. She and her husband live in Islamorada.
According to the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Teacher of the Year program is designed “to honor and recognize excellence in teaching, support continued learning for all educators, and highlight the importance and impact of the profession.”