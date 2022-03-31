The investigation continues into a Conch Tour Train striking a bicyclist in Old Town Key West on Sunday afternoon.
The Key West Police Department recently released a draft of a traffic report providing some details of the crash that sent the tourist to the hospital.
The collision at the corner of Whitehead Street at Truman Avenue near the Hemingway House resulted in Sandra King, 55, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, being taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami via the Trauma Star helicopter.
King and her husband were riding bikes south on Whitehead Street, and King was about a half-block ahead of her husband when the accident occurred. The Conch Train’s bumper struck King’s back tire, according to the police report that quoted a witness who was standing on the sidewalk. King was “pushed and fell, was dragged and eventually ran over,” by the Conch Train, which was driven by the Key West resident Pamela Lewis.
Lewis told police that “she didn’t see anyone in front of her,” the police report stated. “None of the passengers on the trolley saw the impact, only felt the trolley (train) run over something.”
King had abrasions to her arms and legs and police called for the Trauma Star helicopter to take her to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, according to the report.
“The trolley camera footage was unavailable at the time of this crash report,” the police report stated. “Once the footage is made available, a follow-up to this crash will be completed. It is unknown if PED 1 (King) swerved in out front of the V1 (the Conch Train).”
Police are still investigating the crash, but the report did list the Conch Tour Train driver’s actions at the time of the crash and listed the driver as “improper passing.”
The operators of the Conch Tour Train, Historic Tours of America, declined to comment on the accident. “As this incident is still under investigation, we cannot comment at this time,” said Piper Smith, vice president of marketing for the company.
This is not the first time in recent years that a Conch Train has struck and seriously injured a pedestrian or bicyclist.
In May 2018, a Conch Train hit a male pedestrian in the 1000 block of White Street, near Truman Avenue. Preliminary reports from Key West Police and witnesses indicate the man may have walked in front of the train, which was not carrying any passengers at the time of the incident.
The man was airlifted to Miami for medical treatment. The man was conscious and alert when he boarded the helicopter and was reported to be in stable condition following the accident, according to police reports at the time.