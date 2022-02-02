An amended lawsuit filed Friday against Hawks Cay has added the Hollywood-based company Perfect Day Pools as a co-defendant, alleging that the pool company was responsible for cleaning the water systems that gave at least two people severe cases of Legionnaires disease.
Michael C. Shepard is an attorney at the firm Leesfield Scolaro and filed the suit on the behalf of Marcia Blanar, a woman from Maryland who was a guest at Hawks Cay in the summer of 2021, and was hospitalized with Legionnaires after her stay. Shepard said she is still suffering from pneumonia symptoms as a result.
The original suit against Hawks Cay was filed in October, Shepard said the resort’s attorneys have been employing tactics to delay the case. The suit alleges that a decorative fountain on Hawks Cay property gave Blanar Legionnaires. The resort’s attorneys indicated that Perfect Day was at fault for the infection in December, and Shepard added them as co-defendants as a result. Hawks Cay is represented by Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker. Neither they or Perfect Day Pools responded to phone messages asking for comment.
Shepard said adding the pool company to the suit should help to move along the case, adding that there would be “no more extensions” and “we’re gonna be timely.”
“Our client was injured in the summertime and we’re a day away from February,” he said Monday.
The suit reads that “Hawks Cay and Perfect Day Pools were aware or should have been aware that decorative fountains should be supplied with a cold potable water make-up source at temperature below the favorable range of Legionella (77-113 degrees Fahrenheit).”
The suit is also adding an additional count against Hawks Cay from Blanar’s husband, John Blanar, saying that he has “suffered and continues to suffer a loss of his wife’s consortium, love, affection, companionship, support, services and claims all available damages under Florida Law.”
A second person, who stayed at the resort during the same dates as Blanar, said she was also going to sue the resort in October, according to attorney Patrick Kelleher, of Naples. Kelleher said at the time that his client “nearly died from the disease and while she was in the hospital she contracted COVID.”
The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County does not require that businesses test their water systems for Legionella bacteria but does recommend that all facilities “consider implementing a water management program in accordance with CDC guidelines.”
Legionella develop in pipes that have warm water frequently running through them, and can be transferred to humans through mist. According to the CDC, about 15 of every 100 people will die of Legionnaires.