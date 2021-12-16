There are many giving, helping hands in the Keys, but one community organization dating back to 2003 has quietly filled an important void for working families in need of a little extra help at Christmastime. It is truly a welcome “presence” in paradise.
Sarah Brawer, now Sarah Bartus after marrying Marathon Mayor John Bartus in November, is the founding member and tireless organizer for Presents in Paradise. Bartus’ background was in drug and substance abuse programs several years ago, and over time, working with countless distressed families, she witnessed many who consistently lived on the financial edge.
So Bartus took it upon herself to start purchasing and acquiring toys and bikes for 14 children who she identified as worthy recipients of a little holiday magic, and the result has been a true legacy of giving.
Almost two decades later, Bartus is extremely proud of what Presents in Paradise has become, through a mixture of fierce grassroots efforts along with many committed volunteers. Today, Erika Goodman, who is the Marathon Chamber of Commerce’s Office Manager & Sales Coordinator, along with AHEC’s Christina Helms who is the non-profit’s Vice President, make sure the efforts are conducted virtually year-round.
There are many helping hands that fuel this organization. Regular volunteers, which Bartus calls “elves”, include J.C. Mora, Elda Solis, who works in the bakery at the Marathon Publix, Robin and Chris Still from The Tackle Box in Marathon, who fulfill many of the fishing gear requests. John Bartus is on the Board and conducts fundraising efforts via online and virtual concerts. Havana Jack’s and the Glunz Hotel in Key Colony Beach have also been consistent generous contributors.
Marathon firefighters also play an important role. Firefighter, paramedic and instructor Chris Cameron enlists the help of 12 Marathon High School 11th- and 12th-graders in the Marathon Fire Rescue Cadet Program, who assemble all the bicycles at the Marathon fire station. Marathon Country Club and Peter Rosasco have arranged all the gift distribution that’s organized from that property.
Most often, Bartus contacts Monroe County School District counselors who identify potentially worthy families, who then complete a simple application and enter the pipeline for free Christmas gifts.
Bartus is quick to distinguish Presents in Paradise from other Christmas programs, like Toys for Tots.
“All the programs that supply needy children with Christmas gifts are terrific”, she said. “But what we do is shop the children’s lists and we try to focus on arts and music-related gifts. No electric scooters or video games. This is about strengthening the family and staying mostly anonymous, since the kids believe the gift came from Santa or from mom and dad”.
This year, Presents in Paradise is projecting to deliver presents to more than 500 children. She added they don’t wrap the gifts, instead giving them to the parents, who get the joy and satisfaction of hand-delivering them to their youngsters.
Bartus said that 80% of gift recipients are low income and working families in Marathon. She is acutely aware that upwards of 54% of the families in the Keys are identified as ALICE households, as reported by The United Way of Collier and the Keys. These families live paycheck to paycheck and are often one step away from financial disaster. She added that families struggling to meet basic needs are unable to budget for the holidays, and the assistance provided by Presents in Paradise defrays the cost of clothing, shoes, and food.
Her team starts collecting family lists in mid-October, with the cutoff Dec. 1. Donations are taken year-round and they also do a lot of after-Christmas shopping for things they know they’ll need for the following year, like Legos, bike helmets, clothing and shoes.
The requests for gift are wide-ranging, everything from sweatpants to musical instruments like drum kits. She shared that “one lucky child should be receiving an electric guitar, in mid-December, courtesy of my husband, John”.
Bartus admitted that last year was difficult for the non-profit as well as the children. “One family had requested a wheelchair for their 16-yr old with Cerebral Palsy” she shared. “They were a Hispanic family, who struggled to communicate their need, and while we couldn’t obtain a wheelchair, we partnered up with different charities to raise $1,000, which the Marathon Elks club matched, and they were then able to purchase a wheelchair through their charitable fund”.
Sadly, she also shared that one child this year asked for anything to help with depression, which illustrates the deep needs of the community.
Bartus proudly says their non-profit, which serves Monroe County exclusively, has operated quietly behind the scenes to assist families during the holidays. They are a unique program in the ability to meet the individual needs of each child served. When parents provide lists of requested items, children can enjoy the magic of Christmas and can celebrate a positive family holiday which strengthens the family overall.