Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a mother and injuries to her two sons after the trio slammed into the Old Seven-Mile Bridge on Monday evening while parasailing.
The mother was killed in the incident, and one son, who was severely injured, was eventually taken to a hospital in Miami. The other son had only minor injuries, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, according to law enforcement agencies.
Neither the FWC nor the U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the people involved in the accident.
Paramedics called for the Trauma Star air ambulance to transport at least one of the boys to a Miami Hospital, but the weather at the time was not suitable for flying, according to one law enforcement source. The boy was eventually transported to Miami, according to the FWC. The three were in the Florida Keys on vacation.
One local boat captain posted to Facebook the chilling details of how the weather went from flat calm to gale force winds in a matter of seconds, causing the parasail to be blown into the Old Seven-Mile Bridge with three passengers in the harness.
“I knew right away the outcome was going to be bad,” Marathon charter fishing Capt. John Callion posted. “Sure enough, the line that connected the parasail broke.”
The parasail and the passengers were heading toward the bridge at a high rate of speed, traveling a distance of 1 to 2 miles, he posted. The passengers made contact with the wing wall section of the bridge. Callion and his two passengers cut free the passengers from the harness. Callion raced to the nearby Sunset Grille and Raw Bar while his passengers conducted CPR on the victims.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, but one of her sons was unconscious and was brought back to life by one of the passengers on the boat that brought them to shore, the captain posted on Facebook. FWC Capt. Dave Dipre confirmed Callion’s description of the incident.
“His description is very much in line with what our investigation is telling us right now,” Dipre said.
The parasail vessel was operating out of Captain Pip’s Marina & Hideaway, according to Dipre.
This is not the first time in recent years someone has died in a parasail accident.
Last year, prosecutors charged Key West boat Capt. Andrew John Santeiro with two felony counts of manslaughter and three violations of state parasail laws in the death of two tourists in a parasail accident in 2020.
Santeiro was charged with two counts of manslaughter and three misdemeanor counts of violating commercial parasailing laws in the deaths of Nicholas Hayward, 36, of Costa Rica, and Azalea Silva, 28.
Santeiro was operating a Sunset Watersports boat in the Northwest Channel off Key West on July 17, 2020, when the towline broke and the individuals fell and were dragged through the water by the inflated parasail chute, according to the warrant.
The remaining towline attached to the vessel snapped back toward the vessel and lodged itself around the propeller of the boat. Hayward and Silva continued to be dragged through and across the surface of the water for about seven to nine minutes until the parasail finally deflated, according to the warrant.
Hayward was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center, while Silva was taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in Miami in critical condition, according to the FWC’s initial incident report.
Silva never regained consciousness, succumbing to her injuries and pronounced dead on July 1, 2021. The cause of death listed of her death certificate is complications of traumatic brain injury, and the description of how the injury occurred states parasailing mishap with a fall, the arrest warrant stated.
During the investigation, an interview was conducted by the Coast Guard with Santeiro that concluded that “Santeiro neglected to take necessary precautions which may be required by the ordinary practice of seaman,” the warrant stated.
“Santeiro was operating his vessel through an area highly transited by vessels where commercial parasailing operations took place,” the warrant stated. “During multiple stages throughout the investigation, it was documented that Santeiro encountered severe weather which caused him to traverse to an area that conditions were more favorable. The second opportunity to take precautions was during his decision to put both passengers in flight and continue with parasail operations, relying on his experience and visual observation of the weather.”