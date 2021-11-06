While some Florida Keys tides may be king, the oceanside parade grounds of Fort East Martello are now queen-high and dry thanks to a Monroe County restoration and enhancement project in collaboration with Key West Art & Historical Society.
An old space was made new. Located at the edge of the Civil War-era fort, the original grounds centered on military operations and training space for soldiers who ironically, never saw combat. When the fort was crumbling post-World War II, KWAHS members and volunteers restored it to its original design and, in 1951, opened the first museum in the Florida Keys.
Three decades later, Ross and Anne McKee and Margo Golan led efforts to create East Martello Park on what is now officially known as the Fort East Martello Parade Grounds — landing space for the society’s Papio Kinetic Sculpture Parade, and launch for Zombie Bike Ride and multiple KWAHS community events throughout the year.
The massive, nine-month project increased the ground elevation up to 4 feet in areas, installed drainage systems and ground swell, sod and a new irrigation system, upgraded electrical panels and added lights and utility poles and a fence around the perimeter.
Additionally, more than 32 biodiverse, salt-tolerant native plants and trees were planted, including gumbo limbo, jasmine, frangipani, satin leaf, wax myrtle, coral bean, Royal Poinciana, mahogany, sapodilla, mango, and Key and Spanish lime trees. The society plans use fruit from these trees for a food event to promote the history of local food production, much in the vein of their annual Conch Revival Picnic.
The third and final improvement phase will focus on preservation efforts for the fort’s courtyard, which also hosts many of the society’s family-friendly events and educational programs.
“Projects like these rejuvenate the community’s pride in their historic properties,” said Cary Knight, Director of Monroe County Projects. “As the project reduces flooding and pooling around the fort, it helps to preserve the building and property for future generations.”
Earlier this week, the society honored former and current donors with a private ribbon-cutting ceremony on the grounds, and later KWAHS and COAST Projects held a free concert featuring hip-hop blues singer and guitarist Garrett Dutton, founder and frontman of acclaimed band G. Love, and Special Sauce, who were joined by skate-rock musician Chuck Treece and local musician Cayman Smith-Martin.
The celebration will continue on Saturday, Dec. 4, with the 2021 COAST Is Clear Music and Arts Festival, an all-day, family-friendly event with an artist’s market, food vendors and cash bars.
Grammy-nominated Black Pumas will headline the event and featured will be national and international artists Phosphorescent, Rayland Baxter, Langhorne Slim, Liz Cooper and SUSTO, interspersed with performances by local talent.
For concert information, visit http://www.coastisclearfest.com.
The restoration project was supported by the Tourist Development Council, benefactors Anne McKee, the late Ross McKee, the late Margo Golan, Key West’s Save A Tree, and individual donors who ensured that the spacious parade grounds will be useable for a variety of outdoor events in the future.