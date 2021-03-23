The owner of one of the 43 homes on No Name Key, a 3-mile, irregularly shaped island, is appealing the Monroe County Planning Department’s denial of a building permit that is part of his effort to develop 10 lots surrounding his boat basin.
The matter, which the Monroe County Planning Commission will hear Wednesday, March 24, has been continued from last January, partly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Property owner Gregory Burkhardt filed an appeal late in 2019 with the county after the planning department revoked his building permit to install two electric poles with four security lights for his fishing business along a boat basin.
The county building department “had issued the permit in error, due to the fact that the permit was failed by the Department of Planning & Environmental Resources for the planning portion of its review and did not demonstrate compliance with the Monroe County Land Development Code and Comprehensive Plan,” according to the county documents.
Burkhardt disputes that the permit must be revoked.
Burkhardt purchased his home in 2017, shortly after Hurricane Irma, and has since acquired the surrounding 10 lots along the boat basin, according to Monroe County Property Appraiser records.
He plans to place roughly 10 boats on the property and use it for dockage, trap storage and other uses tied to trap fishing, which are allowed there by county zoning, he previously told the Free Press.
However, the county says there is no evidence that a commercial fishing business has ever existed here.
Neighbors claim Burkhardt has “pillaged” resources from No Name Key and “decimated” large tracts of dense vegetation that Key deer inhabit.
“The first thing he did after he bought the land was he cleared it,” resident Hareen Gershman said. “He brought in a bulldozer and he literally just cleared the entire property of all vegetation. Then he dumped tons of pea rock.
“He moved in a ton of lobster traps and filled the area. He had a pot-bellied pig who had piglets,” she said. “He had it tied up in the [storage] container in a hundred degree weather.”
A code compliance inspection of the property found that a fisherman had leased a portion of the property for his crew to repair traps and paint buoys. The “fishermen were staying in unauthorized sheds. Possible pigs chained to sheds. Possibly defecating in 5-gallon buckets and throwing waste in nearby surface waters,” the report stated.
Other code infractions were for not meeting setbacks with the fishing equipment.
Burkhardt paid a $3,642 lien and is listed as being in compliance.
In 2019, Burkhardt filed for a permit with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to install 330 feet of cement seawall and construct four 25-foot-long wooden finger piers to accommodate eight boat slips.
He became a commercial trap fisherman in the past few years, targeting spiny lobster and stone crab, and started looking for a location for his boat.
He said he could not find ample or suitable space in Marathon or Stock Island before finding the basin in No Name Key.
County staff is recommending that the revocation of the building permit be upheld. Code requires that development be established by a building permit. In order to establish a use permitted as of right, a building permit is required.
No Name Key resident Bob Reynolds contends that Burkhardt installed infrastructure to commercialize the property.
“Burkhardt bought the property and destroyed the vegetation. There were never any seawalls and there were never any docks. That land was never used for commercial fishing,” Reynolds said. “This owner appears intent on building despite zoning that does not allow development on what is arguably one of the most environmentally sensitive areas of the Florida Keys. … There is a reason this place is protected.”
No Name Key is home to the federally protected Key deer, which is on the endangered species list, and critical habitat for Keys nesting birds. The community falls within the boundary of the National Key Deer Refuge.
Monroe County has stringent restrictions on development on No Name Key, which is prone to flooding and identified as federal Coastal Barrier Resource Area, carrying additional development restrictions.