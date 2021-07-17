Monroe County property values increased significantly in the past year, according to most recent estimates by the Property Appraiser’s Office.
Those estimates correlate with the most recent trends in the Florida Keys’ red-hot real estate market.
The cities of Marathon and Islamorada saw the largest increases, with 9% growth each, according to Monroe County Property Appraiser Scott Russell.
Marathon’s property values increased from $2.8 billion in 2020 to $3 billion in 2021, and Islamorada’s property value increased from $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion, Russell said.
Countywide, property values increased by 8%, going from $29 billion in 2020 to an estimated $31 billion in 2021, according to Russell. The City of Layton also experienced an 8% increase, going from $77.2 million in 2020 to nearly $80 million in 2021. The property values in the city of Key Colony Beach rose from $766 million in 2020 to $802 million in 2021.
Russell sent the estimates to the state on June 1. The figures come as the Monroe County government, each of the Keys cities, the Monroe County School District and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District start working on their property tax rate and operating and capital project budgets for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22, which starts Oct. 1. The Monroe County School District will host its budget workshops on July 27 and Aug. 10.
Monroe County Commission will host its first budget workshop on Thursday, July 22. The City of Key West will host its first three workshops July 21-23. Islamorada will hold budget workshops on Aug. 3-4. The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District is holding its on Tuesday, July 20.
The local government agencies will approve their property tax rates and annual budgets in September.
The COVID-19 pandemic motivated the local governments to approve fiscally conservative budgets for this fiscal year, as sale tax estimates were down for the early part of 2020 and there was economic uncertainty in the Keys for most of last year.
The Keys appeared to have done far better economically during the pandemic than many resort destinations, as American boaters and anglers were not able to travel to other destinations in the Caribbean.
The South Florida real estate market has boomed in the past year, driving up the property values and the cost of homes considerably.
The average list price in June 2020 for a home in the 33040 area ZIP code was $1.3 million, compared to $1.1 million June 2020, accounting for a nearly 15% increase, according to Key West Association of Realtors.
The average sale prices this June in the 33040 area ZIP code was about $1 million, up 8% from June 2020’s $739,000, according to the Key West Association of Realtors.
The average number of days a home in the 33040 area ZIP code stayed on the market after being listed in June 2020 was 80, compared to 130 in June 2021, according to the association.