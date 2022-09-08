Plans for a new gas station next to an existing gas station in Key Largo drew opposition from neighbors during a virtual community meeting held by the developer of a proposed 7-Eleven where Anthony’s Ladies Apparel now stands.

The meeting was required by Monroe County because the applicant is seeking a major conditional use permit to build a high-intensity, 4,872-square-foot 7-Eleven with 10 covered fuel pumps at 98200 Overseas Highway.

