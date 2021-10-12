A 13-mile stretch of highway proposed by Miami-Dade County that would be built over the Bird Drive Basin, which helps supply water to the Everglades and drinking water to nearby residents, cleared another hurdle toward construction late last month as the Florida Cabinet rejected a judge’s recommendation that the project be scrapped.
The cabinet, consisting of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the lone member to vote against the road, formally overturned the recommendation of Judge Suzanne Van Wyck to reject the county’s application to build the $1 billion project known as the Kendall Parkway.
The project has been criticized by environmental advocates who say that the road’s construction would further harm the Everglades environment and, consequently, Florida Bay.
“The story of a broken Everglades and parched Florida Bay is the story of development in South Florida,” said Emma Haydocy, executive director of Florida Bay Forever. “The wetlands that were once a part of a more than 11,000-square-mile greater Everglades ecosystem were dammed, diked and drained to accommodate for explosive development in the region.”
The road would jut outside of the line drawn in the county known as the Urban Development Boundary, which was established with the intent of preventing further encroachment into the shrunken natural environment, but the Kendall Parkway is not the only project proposed to be built outside the boundary. A plan is in the works to build and develop an industrial megaplex on 794 acres of land in South Dade outside the boundary.
“Moving the line for the Urban Development Boundary potentially threatens ongoing and future restoration efforts,” Haydocy said. “The Army Corps (of Engineers) is in the midst of the planning phase of the Biscayne Bay Southeastern Everglades Ecosystem Restoration Project, and there are wetlands like the Bird Drive Basin that are under consideration within the project footprint. Given that this area was once part of the headwaters of the Shark River Slough, and that this ecosystem is already severely compromised, it would be devastating to take any restoration off the table.”
Shark River Slough is the largest low-lying channel that moves fresh water through Everglades National Park.
DeSantis campaigned on restoration of the Everglades, and Haydocy said that there has been an effort on the part of the state in recent years to assist in protecting the area.
“We have seen state and federal partners double down on their funding and commitment to restoration since the seagrass die-off of 2015,” she said. “This has translated into tangible progress for the bay and its restoration, but we need to keep the momentum going to ensure the bay is hydrated and healthy for generations to come.”
The road was proposed to help alleviate increasing traffic problems for commuters in western Miami-Dade County, but according to the Miami Herald, legal hearings in 2019 showed that the road would remove only six minutes on average from a commute from the Kendall area to Miami. The cabinet vote, which came on Sept. 21, will allow the county to seek permits from state agencies.