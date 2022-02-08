A large cruise ship owned by Celebrity Cruises appeared on the horizon of Key West’s Pier B Saturday morning. As it grew larger and larger to the view, so too did a crowd of protesters staged on the adjacent pier. A flotilla of fishing boats, led by local Capt. Will Benson, amassed in the water as well.
It was the second protest of the post-COVID era in Key West staged by activist group Safer, Cleaner Ships, which is advocating for political leaders to uphold a referendum that was passed by Key West voters in 2020 that put a limit on the size of ships and number of passengers who can disembark at a given time. That law was forcibly overturned by the state government the following legislative session, and large cruise ships have once again been allowed to disembark at Pier B, owned by the Walsh Group, who’s large mansions could be seen across the bay on nearby Tank Island.
The reasons as to why large cruise ships should be banned were many on Saturday.
Art Holleman, a native of North Carolina who has been coming to Key West for a number of years and now lives on Olivia Street, said he doesn’t object to tourists coming into the city, but thinks that the large ships should be made to anchor farther offshore where they won’t churn up silt and damage the coral reef.
“We don’t object to passengers or tourists, they can bring in as many as they want to but look at what it does to the water,” Holleman said.
Holleman agreed with a sentiment brought up by many in the city, that the Keys’ limited voting bloc is small, and as a result, state leaders in Tallahassee do not always take local interests into mind. He said he has communicated with friends around the state, asking them to call their legislators and advocate for home rule in Key West.
Melissa Hudak, of Grinnell Street, said the impacts of large cruise ships can be seen on a visceral level when she goes swimming.
“I’m a swimmer, I swim in the ocean most days and when I’m in the water swimming and the cruise ships come in, I can only imagine what it’s doing to the marine life,” she said.
The environmental impact of the ships was one reason many cited as to their support of the regulations. Others said that having a large amount of tourists in the city was not beneficial to some businesses. And more said that the overturning of a city vote by state legislators was undemocratic. State preemptions have been an ongoing battle in Florida, as leaders in Tallahassee pass more and more regulations on what laws cities can and cannot pass.
“This ship is about three times bigger than the ships we want to see come to Key West,” said Arlo Haskell, treasurer of Safer, Cleaner Ships, as the cruise liner docked behind him. “What happens when a monster ship like this comes into Key West, the minute it crosses the reef line about seven miles out, the bottom of the keel of the ship is about 28 feet down and it’s only about 32 feet deep out there and because the ship is so big it creates this massive hydraulic force that peels away the bottom.”
The ship that docked Saturday was the Celebrity Constellation, which has a gross tonnage of 90,940 and is registered in Malta.
Haskell referenced images that circulated earlier this year of a ship docking in Key West that brought with it a large plume of silt and mud behind it. Prior to the pandemic, the city was getting about three large cruise ships per day, Haskell said.
Haskell pointed out the only reason the massive ships have returned is because Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the preemption into law. Upon reference of DeSantis, the crowd of protesters began to boo.
“We’re out here today to stand up for the rights of democracy in Key West, the rights of democracy in Florida and all over our country which as you know is being threatened in so many ways,” Haskell said to a round of applause. “And we’re here to stand up for environmental protections, common sense size limits on cruise ships, stand up for our economy down here which is based upon clean, clear, water and a healthy fishery.”
Former Key West City Commissioner Tony Yaniz said that protests such as this were “as American as apple pie.”
“I think those are the parts of our democracy that keep our democracy straight and forward and down the middle and makes sure that our voices are heard,” he said.
Yaniz said the initial thought when discussions started with Safer, Cleaner Ships was “ban the damn ships.” But over time, they realized the need for compromise.
“So what was the compromise? The compromise was we will welcome safer, cleaner ships,” Yaniz said. “So when people are coming up to us now, and they’re talking about compromise, we have made that compromise. As an immigrant to this country, the ability to vote, to me, is the most sacred part of our democracy and I’ll spend my entire life telling people that every vote counts and every voice must be heard.”
Yaniz said he was among a group who flew to Tallahassee at one point and asked state leaders and “pleaded with elected officials not to usurp the power of the people.”
After a number of speakers, Safer, Cleaner Ships president Evan Haskell led the crowd in cheering “no big ships” and “respect our vote” at the cruise liner, so much so that some passengers gathered and looked down at the crowd in the pier.
As the passengers disembarked onto Pier B, a group of about seven people stood with signs that welcomed the cruise passengers back to the city. This group said they were not concerned about environmental destruction that the ships cause and one man said “the referendum should have never been proposed.”
“This is private business, this is private property. The city is getting 25% of this disembarkation,” the man said.
The man claimed that the ship was not turning up silt, and the picture that had circulated last year was a few decades old. One woman remarked that the wind also churned silt up from the ocean floor. Another woman said the commission cannot enforce an ordinance that is currently being drafted, since Pier B is private property.
“I think that they should propose what they have control over, and they do not have control over Pier B because there’s a contract in place so its basically a waste of time and money and, in the meantime, local businesses suffer because of all the red tape,” she said.
The woman said she and her husband own Wyland Galleries of the Florida Keys and just opened a new business called Ocean Blue Galleries at 109 Duval St.
Several of the disembarking passengers declined to be interviewed by The Key West Citizen.
Not everyone agrees the cruise ships bringing large numbers of tourists are good for the city’s economy.
Hudak questioned how many businesses that cater to tourists were needed in Key West.
“How many do we need? I mean, what happened to our rate of growth? It just keeps growing, we’re a tiny island that’s totally stressed out,” she said.
Mark Gambuzza, who owns Uva Wine Shoppe, told the crowd that no politician from any level of government above the city was going to act on its behalf, and that Key West’s residents will have to remain diligent to enact change.
“The way you make a difference is by pushing the private sector to realize where we’re at and what we want,” Gambuzza said. “People on that boat know what’s going on and when they go back, they’re gonna go on their blogs and social media sites and say that we’re a bunch of fools that don’t want them here. That’s how change is gonna come about.”
Gambuzza commented on how Key West has become too expensive for someone to come to the city with little money and work hard to establish themselves in financial success.
“That ship sailed 40 years ago,” he said.
He said that the people pushing back on the cruise ship plan, under the guise of protecting the economy, are the people who own land and business, and pay their employees barely enough to get by.
“The real metric to know what’s going on in this town is sales tax revenue, that tells you if money is being spent,” Gambuzza said. “2021 was the biggest year that money went in cash registers in this county. Biggest year ever, not one damn cruise ship, what does that tell you?”
Evan Haskell pointed to the group of boats who had come out, also bearing signs supporting cruise ship regulations, and said that the fight against large cruise liners in Key West began 35 years ago in the fishing community.
Benson described the damage that the liners do to the Keys’ environment, and by extension the local economy. He pointed to a study done recently by Florida International University that found that Stoney Coral Tissue Loss Disease, which has devastated the Florida Reef, can spread through silt.
“This kind of activity is what’s helping speed the demise of our reef,” he said.
Benson said he’s previously reached out to the governor’s office and offered to take DeSantis freediving and fishing. He never got a response.