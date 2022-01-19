Publix has completed the purchase of Searstown Plaza on North Roosevelt Boulevard, two sources familiar with the deal confirmed last week but could not say what are the company’s future plans for the site.
Maria Brous, director of communications for Publix in Florida, said the company completed the purchase of Searstown in late 2021, but said future plans for the center had yet to be announced. She added that “we do not disclose the cost of individual stores.”
Local real estate agent Will Langley, who brokered the sale, said he could confirm it was sold but could not give details of the transaction. The just market value of Searstown Plaza in 2021 was $26,574,122, according to data from the Monroe County Property Appraiser.
The plaza contains a large, unoccupied space that once housed a Sears location that was closed in August 2020. Publix already has one location in Searstown Plaza, as well as another location less than a mile away in Key Plaza Shopping Center.
The grocery chain has been expanding slowly in other areas of the Keys, with locations in Marathon, Islamorada and in Tradewinds Plaza in Key Largo.
The Lakeland, Florida-based grocery store chain currently owns 282 shopping centers and has 1,294 stores in the southeastern United States, according to its website.
Company founder George Jenkins opened his first Publix Food Store in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida. In 1935, he opened a second location across town. He closed the first two stores to open the first Publix Super Market on Nov. 8, 1940.