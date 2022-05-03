The swift-moving pulse storm that ripped through a small portion of Key Largo last week could be followed soon by another, according to the region’s warning coordination meteorologist.
“Since we had one of these events in April, it makes me think that we could see another type of episode like this, perhaps sometime in May. It’s not a guarantee, but the fact that we had one this month means that it is possible,” said Jon Rizzo of the National Weather Service office in Key West.
The strong thunderstorm passed through the Upper Keys between 7:50 and 7:55 p.m. on Monday, April 18, causing 40 temporary power outages at homes, blowing out business signs, toppling trees, and wreaking havoc on carports, awnings and other outdoor items.
With wind gusts ranging from 45-55 mph in the center of the storm near John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Michelle Drive, the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department and Florida Keys Electric Cooperative were left dealing with the damage from downed limbs and utility lines in the area, along with one large tree that fell down on top of a vehicle.
The small, very wet storm with lightning intensified as it crossed over Key Largo. The total lifetime of pulse storms typically ranges 15-20 minutes, with the worst of its effects taking place for 5-10 minutes, Rizzo said.
“These storms get a strong updraft, which loads a lot of ice and rain into the clouds. The clouds can’t hold it much longer, so it just lets it all go in a short burst,” he said.
The storm intensified over east Florida Bay for five to 10 minutes before crossing Key Largo and advancing to the ocean from the north-northeast direction.
However, it originally formed over the southeastern Everglades and the southern Miami metropolitan area before being steered southward.
“All of their strong downdrafts were directed across the Florida Bay and toward the Upper Keys,” Rizzo said.
“Weather systems come out of the Great Plains and dip into the southeast. That is how we get those storms, which form over the mainland in the late afternoon or early evening and sweep south or southeast into the Keys,” he said.
Rizzo said that Mile Marker 101 and 102 area was hit harder by the straight-line wind damage than anywhere else on the island chain.
Considering the damage, the surprising storm had some residents wondering if they had just been hit by a small tornado. However, that was not the case, according to the meteorologist.
“None of the evidence in the radar imagery showed any signs of rotation within the storm,” Rizzo said.
While the storm that touched down in Key Largo doesn’t quite compare to the scare of hurricane season, the event is still a semi-frequent seasonal occurrence that can create heavy rain, and even hail.
“April and May are the months that are most likely to witness hailstones making it all the way down to the ground here,” he said.
Such weather events aren’t an annual occurrence, but they aren’t all too uncommon, either.
“It’s not every year, and we can go weeks in between episodes, but this scenario is very common during this time of year,” Rizzo said.
Considering the recent event, another occurrence of a similar storm like this is possible, he said.
“For the next time that this happens, we basically tell folks in the Upper Keys to keep an eye on the northern sky, across the upper bay. Sometimes, you can see these storms coming off of the mainland just like that,” Rizzo said.
And while storm patterns will shift to an east to west direction during the onset of hurricane season during the months of June and July, their smaller severe weather counterparts from the mainland aren’t meant to be taken lightly.
“It’s a good reminder to practice good thunderstorm safety,” Rizzo said. “Any thunderstorm can produce deadly lightning, so we tell folks to stay indoors if they can hear thunder over regular daytime noise. Don’t go back outside to return to activities until you give it a good 30 minutes after you stop hearing that thunder.”