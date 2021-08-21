The Florida Keys experienced the highest hotel occupancy rates on record in the second quarter of 2021, a year after the tourism industry was devastated by lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Business was booming for Keys hotels by several metrics in the second quarter. The average occupancy rate was 89.4%, up from 33.5% a year prior, when the island chain was closed to mainland tourists, and 80.5% in 2019, according to data provided by STR, a tourism data firm.
The average daily rate for a room jumped from $269.36 in 2019 and $237.79 in 2020 to $407.46 this year. Revenue per available room jumped from $216.83 in 2019 and $79.56 in 2020 to $364.20 in 2021. A spokeswoman for STR said these measurements were the highest on record for the Keys.
Jodi Weinhofer, director of the Lodging Association of the Florida Keys and Key West, said the uptick in business was much needed after many area businesses were left reeling by the lockdowns.
“To have everyone shut down was very difficult and I think the hardest part was people tried to keep staff on, but once you lose the staff it’s very hard to get them back,” she said. “The fact that we’ve gotten back to business at such a high level has been advantageous.”
Staffing issues have long plagued the Keys, but were exacerbated by the lockdowns.
Weinhofer said hotels probably fared a bit better than other sectors of tourism did, such as restaurants.
“In other industries you don’t have the giant hotel asset. If you own a restaurant, you probably don’t own the building. If you have a small museum, you probably have a mortgage,” she said.
The red-hot tourism market is starting to loosen up, Weinhofer said, which usually happens in the Keys when students go back to school. She said occupancy rates are starting to dip during the week but weekends remain “heavily booked.” The forecasted tropical storms that threatened the Keys in recent weeks also caused some cancellations, but Weinhofer said the numbers are still “way ahead of prior years.”
Surging cases of coronavirus have caused some wariness when it comes to travel, Weinhofer said, but that can give a boost to the Keys since it causes some travelers to seek out domestic destinations that can be reached by car.
The Key West International Airport experienced the single-largest jump in enplanements, or boardings by paying passengers, of any of the state’s major airports between the second quarter of 2021 and the year previous, according to numbers provided by Visit Florida.
The airport saw 215,063 enplanements in 2021 compared to 17,671 in 2020, a jump of 1,117%. That is well above the airport with the second-largest increase, which was Miami, with an increase of 832.7%. Florida as a whole saw a 608% increase in enplanements from a year ago. It saw 22.4 million enplanements this year compared to 25.5 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Florida had an increase of 215% in domestic visitors in the second quarter, compared to 2020 and an 854% increase in overseas visitors.
Asked if she thinks the winter-spring tourism season will continue to see record travel numbers in the Keys, Weinhofer said it’s difficult to say. She said part of the reason for the current boom is because of pent-up demand from people anxious to get outside after lockdowns, and many were willing to pay extremely high prices for a vacation.
Now that many have gotten the initial vacation out of the way, demand may go down a little, and as cruises and foreign travel come back, travelers may not be as willing to pay high prices in the Keys if they can take a cheaper trip to another country.
“I think everyone is happy it’s gotten a little quieter during the week, so we can breathe,” she said.