Dry Tortugas National Park officials have recently made one of their most significant archeological finds in recent decades.

They discovered the remains of a 19th century quarantine hospital and cemetery on a submerged island near Garden Key, which house the Civil War-era Fort Jefferson.

2023.05.03 underwater grave registry.jpg

John Greer’s entry on the roll of non-payment of services rendered at Fort Jefferson from March 1st 1861 to Nov. 1st 1861’ lists his occupation as a ‘Labourer.’