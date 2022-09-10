State and local representatives gathered at the Marathon/Florida Keys International Airport on Friday, Sept. 9, to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 hurricane in 2017 that devastated homes and businesses throughout the Keys.

The Marathon airport was the hub of the short-term recovery effort for Hurricane Irma. Friday’s event was held to remind residents to stay vigilant and follow the guidance and direction of local and state emergency management officials.