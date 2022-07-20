With the primary elections less than a month away, Hometown Key West hosted a final campaign forum Monday night that showed a clear difference of platform between several candidates in Florida Keys races.

Those differences appeared most obvious Monday in the Monroe County School District 5 race segment that pitted incumbent School Board member Sue Woltanski and Alexandria Suarez. Despite not being a partisan race, several partisan issues were raised during Monday’s event from debate about the recently passed state bill called the Parental Rights in Education, commonly referred to as “Don’t Say Gay” bill, to the teaching of critical race theory.

