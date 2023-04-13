There won’t be the roar of high horsepower engines, but the very first RaceTrac fuel station and convenience store in the Florida Keys, at 3896 Overseas Highway in Marathon, will get the grand-opening green flag on Thursday, April 13.

The Marathon RaceTrac has been under construction for months and while locals sometimes bristle at big companies entering the Keys, Jeanine Jones, communications manager for RaceTrac in Atlanta, wants to reassure residents that “RaceTrac is a family-owned business that cares about its team members and any community it serves.”

