A large shoreside and marine rally, led by the Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships protested the arrival of the Norwegian Dawn cruise ship at the privately owned Pier B on Thursday, Dec. 9.
The Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships organized the rally to “send a message to large cruise ships and their anti-democratic allies,” according to an email statement from the group. Approximately 200 people listened to the Haskell brothers, Evan and Arlo, and others as the behemoth cruise ship slowly moved the length of Pier B around 10 a.m. Thursday.
The Norwegian Dawn is the largest cruise ship to visit Key West since March 2020.
The 91,000-ton large cruise ship is 958-feet long, with a draft of 28 feet, and has a total capacity of more than 3,200 persons. The cruise ship greatly exceeds the size limits enacted by the November 2020 referendums approved by Key West voters, which called for limiting persons disembarking from cruise ships to a total of 1,500 persons per day, prohibiting cruise ships with a capacity of 1,300 or more persons from disembarking and giving priority to cruise lines with the best environmental and health records.
At the land protest at Mallory Square, Arlo Haskell offered an update on the committee’s ongoing efforts to permanently limit large cruise ships and addressed community questions and concerns about the disregard of the three referendums passed in November of 2020.
Haskell, the group’s treasurer, pointed out that the city had statutes that would enable it to control port operations, but had repeated abdicated that authority by placing decisions in the hands of the voters, including the 2013 decision to reject a ballot item to study deepening and widening the harbor channel.
“The city has been kicking the can down the road on that one,” Haskell told the crowd. He then asked if any city commissioners were present and received no response.
Backcountry guide Capt. Will Benson lead marine demonstrations, which numbered around 25 small boats. The group had established parameters through discussions with U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
When the cruise ship was secured, a half-dozen small boats from various agencies moved to the waters off the Mallory dock area where the demonstrators were gathered. Some demonstrators were vocal in their disapproval of the Coast Guard presence, whose personnel were armed with weapons on at least two of the boats.
Pier B Manager Tom McMurrain provided a statement to The Key West Citizen regarding the cruise ship docking and the future of ships coming to Pier B.
“We are actively communicating with the City of Key West,” he said in an email. “We believe everyone should be welcome to Key West, no matter who they are or how they arrive.”
Local businessman Gary Centonze, owner of Gary’s Plumbing, was at Pier B as the cruise ship came in to dock Thursday.
“At the time the first cruise ship came in, my dad was president of the Chamber,” said Centonze, a long-time Key West resident and also a member of the Key West Chamber of Commerce. “It’s nice, it’s grown nice. It’s nice coming down to support our community and our local businesses.”
Centonze recognized the environmental concerns raised, while supporting what the ships’ passengers bring to the business community.
“I know there are advantages and disadvantages. You’ve got people who are very emotional about this,” he said. “But I think a little bit differently. It’s nice to see these people are being welcomed to the island, get the exposure on this island. These people spend serious money with them [local businesses].”
Centonze raised concerns about other methods of arriving in Key West, pointing out the amount of accidents daily on U.S. 1 and the amount of flights coming in and out of Key West International Airport.
“The highway’s very difficult,” Centonze said of the traffic on U.S. 1. “It’s deadly; the Sheriff’s Office shuts it down for Trauma Star. This [the cruise ships] is another one of those, I believe, passive ways to get here, to get our guests and visitors to come in.
“Everybody’s got a right to either like this or not like this,” he said.
Protestors were at Mallory Square to show their support of the Safer Cleaner Ships group, said Robert Gold, a Key West homeowner with his wife since 2007.
“We’re deeply, deeply invested in the community. We’ve seen, in the relatively short time we’ve been here, the continuing, relentless growth of tourism and, in particular, the non-economically beneficial cruise ship tourism,” Gold said. “It is doing nothing for the community and is doing considerable harm to the community and to the engine of our community, which is marine wildlife and our environment.”
Gold sees the cruise ship issue as a defining moment for the Southernmost City.
“I’m here because I supported Safer Cleaner Ships,” Gold said. “I’m here because I believe Key West is the last bastion of community versus tourism, and we need to take a stand.
“Maybe someday we need to secede, just like we did years ago,” he added.
In October, the first cruise ship in more than a year docked in Key West, with a medical emergency. Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas cruise ship transferred the man to emergency medical services and was then transported to Lower Keys Medical Center.
On Nov. 27, two cruise ships docked in Key West — one at Mallory Pier and one at Pier B.
The 594-foot Azamara Quest docked at the city-owned Mallory Pier. The vessel can accommodate 686 passengers and 408 crew members, but reportedly only brought 435 passengers.
The 820-foot Crystal Serenity docked at the privately owned Pier B. The ship, with a total capacity of 1,695 people, 1,040 passengers and 655 crew, would violate the city’s referendum. Reportedly, the ship only brought in 476 passengers, Wells and McLaughlin said.
On Dec. 2, the 782-foot Oceania Marina docked at Pier B, the third cruise ship to bring passengers to Key West in less than a week. The ship has a capacity of 1,250 passengers, with 780 crew members.
The arrivals also come as the city has been working on local ordinances to possibly implement the referendums into city regulations. The state Legislature only pre-empted cities from implementing voter referendums, not city ordinances. The city has hired a legal firm to research the issue and has started to mediate between the citizen group that sponsored the referendums, Safer Cleaner Ships, and local pro-cruise ship leaders.