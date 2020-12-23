Former Florida Keys state Representative Holly Raschein has joined the Monroe County Education Foundation’s Board of Directors.
“We are very excited to welcome Holly to our foundation board,” Board President Bryan Green said.
During her eight-year tenure in the State House, Raschein served on and led several key committees. She also ardently supported education and the Florida non-profit education foundations that support teachers, students, and provide programs such as Take Stock in Children.
As a mother with a son in the Monroe County public school system, Raschein has first-hand knowledge of and experience with our dedicated educators, Monroe County Education Foundation representatives said.
“I am continually impressed by the professionalism, dedication, and passion of our amazing teachers and administrators,” Raschein said. “And I am thrilled to join the MCEF board and offer my support of the foundation’s mission and its flagship program, Take Stock in Children.”
Raschein holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and a master’s degree from Florida International University. After Hurricane Irma, Raschein served as project coordinator for both Mariners Hospital and Fishermen’s Community Hospital where she helped lead the coordination of a custom-made modular hospital. She also assisted with the building of the new, state-of-the-art hospital facility in Marathon that will provide life-saving healthcare services to the Middle and Lower Keys.
Take Stock in Children is the premier mentoring program in Monroe County that provides a unique scholarship opportunity to eligible middle and high school students.
“For 20 years, Take Stock in Children has changed lives in Monroe County with weekly mentoring, college and career readiness initiatives, and pathways to post-secondary degrees or industry certifications,” explained Chuck Licis-Masson, Monroe County Education Foundation executive director and Take Stock program coordinator.
Take Stock in Children is the flagship program of the Monroe County Education Foundation. Established in 1996, Monroe County Education Foundation is a Florida not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing and improving the educational experiences of students within Monroe County.
In addition to Monroe County Education Foundation flagship program, Take Stock in Children, the foundation provides leadership development opportunities and international travel experiences for qualified Monroe County students.
Nearly 800 students from Monroe County have received Take Stock scholarships since the program was established. Over 90% of Take Stock Monroe graduates earn a college degree or career certificate, which is four times the national average.
For information or to contribute to Take Stock in Children, visit the Monroe County Education Foundation website at http://www.monroecountyedfound.org.