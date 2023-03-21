A cooling last year of the super-heated residential home sales market hailed more of a return to “normal” than a recessionary downturn, according to a market analysis released this month by Coldwell Banker Schmitt Realty Co.
The record-setting sales of 2021 were fueled by unique circumstances created by COVID-19 and very low interest rates, the analysis states.
During 2022, the number of home sales fell each quarter, resulting in an overall 31% drop to 2,976, down from 4,325 in 2021. These progressive declines occurred as average sale prices initially increased 25.5% by July before dialing back to 18.4%, or $1,038,652, in December.
Meanwhile, the number of homes listed for sale grew, as 2022 started with 1,156 active listings and ended at 1,364, also an 18.4% increase.
Despite this tamping down, 2022 was still the second-best year on record for real estate sales after 2021, according to CBS’s analysis. The dollar volume of sales was $2.74 billion, or 19% lower than 2021.
“We forecast similar trends in 2023 as we experienced in 2022, with up to 25% fewer sales while average sale prices should hold steady as inventory levels remain historically low,” the analysis states. “Even with a 25% decline in sales, 2023 will likely be the third-best year on record for the dollar volume of sales thanks to an average sale price of approximately $1 million.”
The real estate company does not anticipate home listings reaching 2,500 this year, the historical tipping point that begins to send prices downward. February started with more than 1,500 listings.
Vacant land sales, which usually are the second-largest category of property sales, experienced a 40.3% decline year over year (475 to 282) even though the average sales price rose 14% to $416,606, according to CBS.
Due to state-imposed growth restrictions, Monroe County and local municipalities have a limited number of building permit allocations to issue to owners of vacant land who wish to build homes. With additional allocations in question, the Keys are expected to begin reaching buildout starting in July.
“2023 will be a very interesting year as the Rate Of Growth Ordinance will expire and future building permit allocations may be in jeopardy based on the existing 24-hour and 48-hour hurricane evacuation models,” the report concludes.