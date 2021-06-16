The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and several private research institutes have out-planted 1,152 coral colonies along Florida’s coral reef as part of the largest coordinated experimental restoration effort in Florida to date.
Roughly half of those corals, 576 corals, were planted off the Florida Keys. The corals were placed at four sites off each of the Upper, Middle and Lower Keys. Five coral fragments, of the same species and genotype, were placed into a base at the out-planting site, said John Hunt, a program administrator and fisheries biologist with the FWC’s Marathon office.
The goal is to have the fragments fuse together to form one coral colony, Hunt said.
The purpose of this project is to determine the fate of these corals, which are susceptible to stony coral tissue loss disease, when they are out-planted across Florida’s coral reef where the disease is still present but no longer found in epidemic proportions.
The disease has decimated the large boulder corals off Florida and the Keys since it was discovered in 2014 off South Florida. The disease has marched through the entirety of the Florida Keys reef tract and made its way to the Dry Tortugas.
The knowledge gained during this study will pave the way for future expansions in the restoration of disease-susceptible corals, according to the FWC.
“This project is the first of its kind” DEP Deputy Secretary for Ecosystem Restoration Adam Blalock said. “Understanding where and when it is safe to start out-planting species that are susceptible to stony coral tissue loss disease again is a major first step in restoring the resilience of Florida’s coral reef.”
The project is led by the FWC and includes partners from DEP, Biscayne National Park, Florida Atlantic University, Nova Southeastern University, University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, Coral Restoration Foundation, Reef Renewal USA, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, and Keys Marine Laboratory. The project is funded by DEP’s Coral Protection and Restoration Program.
“This is an unprecedented effort during unprecedented times,” FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood said. “It’s extraordinary the amount of coordination and partnerships that have formed to make this a reality. Proving that if we work together, we can accomplish just about anything.”
The disease was first reported in 2014 off the coast of Miami-Dade County. Stony coral tissue loss disease has spread along Florida’s coral reef and to reefs in the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic.
Since 2015, FWC, DEP and numerous partners from federal, state and local agencies, non-governmental organizations, universities, and members of the community have been collaborating on a multifaceted response effort, according to the FWC.
While disease outbreaks are not uncommon, this event is unique because of its large geographic range, extended duration, rapid progression, high rates of mortality and the number of species affected, according to the FWC. More than 20 of about 45 species of Florida’s reef-building corals have been affected. This includes five species listed as part of the federal Endangered Species Act.
The cause of the disease is still unknown but could be caused by bacteria and it can be transmitted to other corals through direct contact and water circulation. Researchers are working to identify potential pathogens and relationships with environmental factors, strategies to treat diseased colonies, and identify genotypes of corals that are resistant to the disease, FWC representatives said.