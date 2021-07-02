The American Automobile Association released a report last week forecasting the July 4th weekend to be one of the busiest in history as America emerges from COVID-19 and people look to travel again. But business leaders in the Florida Keys said the island chain is already so busy with tourists that locals might not even feel much of a difference.
The Keys’ busy season in years past has ended when hotter summer months descend on the islands. But in 2021, a combination of tourists looking for tropical and domestic travel destinations and a surging influx of new home buyers has caused a prolonged peak season with unusually high lodging prices and heavy traffic on U.S. 1.
The AAA report projects this year to have the second most travelers on record, with 2.6 million Floridians expected to travel, just behind the high set in 2019. Air travel took the biggest dive in 2020, with the number of passengers down 65% from the previous year. This year, it is up 154% from 2020, according to the report. Auto travel suffered less, with a 20% dip in 2020 and a 31% jump expected this year.
Jodi Weinhofer, president of the Lodging Association of the Florida Keys and Key West, described just how high the demand is for hotel rooms in the Keys in 2021.
“Our bookings have been crazy since we’ve come out of the COVID shutdowns,” she said, adding that occupancy rates for hotels in the Keys have remained around 90%.
Hotels in other parts of the country are suffering, according to Weinhofer, their business ravaged by the pandemic. In some areas, they are even being bought by municipalities to use as affordable housing or homeless shelters, she said.
The flush of tourists is partly due to the outdoor-centric nature of the Keys. With a deadly disease still spreading somewhat, outdoor activities on the water and on the beach, as well as the Keys’ many open-air and outdoor restaurants, have made it a desirable place for Americans to come as of late. The ability to drive here and not board a germ-packed airplane is another factor.
“We got incredibly lucky coming out of this and people are very grateful,” Weinhofer said of the Keys lodging industry.
Weinhofer has heard criticism from some over the unprecedented prices of hotel rooms currently seen in the Keys. To that, she said the market dictates the price and with some hotels booked up full halfway into August, that price can be quite high.
“I don’t tell a restaurant what to charge for a steak,” she said.
Earlier this month, David Shine, who runs the Florida Keys Visitor Center in Key Largo, said that Europe’s relaxation of travel restrictions would further prolong the tourism season in the Keys. That prediction appears to have come true as Shine has seen international travelers from as far as Israel and Serbia visiting recently.
The visitor center helps direct tourists to local lodging and activities, such as diving and boat tours. Shine said many boat tours are sold out and on a series of calls he made to about 40 area hotels last Wednesday morning, most only had one to three rooms available.
“We are now in a constant peak season,” Shine said. For the July 4th weekend, he expects it’s “pretty much going to stay busy, busy, busy.”
Although area businesses are no doubt grateful for the revenue brought in by the extended tourist season, Shine said the losses of the COVID lockdowns will never be recovered.
“Unfortunately we can never make up for that revenue,” he said. “We were shut down for two and a half months, and then three, four, five months we were not at normal volume. We will never be able to replace that.”
Daniel Samess, CEO of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce, agreed that July 4th might appear to be just one more bustling 2021 Keys weekend.
“Typically we’d be gearing up for a very busy July 4th but because we’ve been so unprecedentedly busy I think a lot of businesses are looking at it as just another very busy weekend,” he said.
Samess doesn’t agree with the idea that the money lost due to lockdowns cannot be recovered.
“A lot of them (businesses), if not most, I would hedge, have more than made up for lost time and revenue,” he said.
Samess put occupancy rates at hotels in Marathon at over 85% during the week and over 90% on the weekends. In addition to regular hotels, the area’s vacation rentals, which are rented in week-long increments, have also been around 90% occupancy all year, Samess said.
Samess added that one challenge will be that despite having soaring levels of customers, staffing shortages remain an issue throughout the Keys, along with supply chain challenges.
The AAA report said that all modes of travel will see an increase in 2021. Even though gas prices are the highest they’ve been in seven years, it predicts over 91% of travel will be by car. That’s 5% higher than in 2019. Orlando is listed as the nation’s top Independence Day destination in the report.