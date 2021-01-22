Richard Pender reported seeing a colorful lizard last month at his Lee Avenue home in Key Largo. What struck him, he said, was the foot-long male lizard’s bright orange head, black body and white-orange ombre tail with a black tip. It was a Peter’s rock agama, a lizard native to East Africa that has expanded its territory to include Monroe County.
“My wife first pointed it out to me and I’ve seen it several times over the last few months,” Pender said. “It’s a beautiful lizard so I looked it up and saw that it is invasive. It likes to hang out on the coral rock-enclosed garden area in the front of my house.”
The exotic lizard poses almost no negative environmental impacts except to native endangered butterflies, which it may be dining on, according to University of Florida researchers.
Its diet is just one aspect of this invasive species being studied by scientists at UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences who are also asking for the public’s help in reporting this large lizard that doesn’t belong here.
Peter’s rock agama has “keeled” scales tapering to a point, giving it a rough-textured look. Females tend to be smaller and not as colorful.
Breeding females differ from the males in color.
Females are brownish gray with light green spots and short stripes on their head and neck. Egg-carrying females have yellow or orange patches on their bodies. Juveniles look like females.
Peter’s rock agamas have been relocating to South Florida for the last 44 years after first being introduced to the United States through the pet trade.
“Getting moved by hitchhiking on vehicles, escapes and intentional releases of these lizards from the pet trade industry are the main culprits of their spread,” said Steven Johnson, a UF/IFAS associate professor of wildlife and ecology and co-author of a new publication on the species.
“Although this lizard does not appear to be having much of a negative impact on Florida’s native species or ecosystems, it’s yet another example of the prominent role that the trade in non-native reptiles has played as introduction pathway in the Sunshine State.”
Research has confirmed that the same reptile dealer was responsible for releasing the species in Homestead, Miami-Dade County, Palm City and Martin County, and their range has been expanding ever since.
This colorful lizard prefers developed areas.
“People are seeing Peter’s rock agama in urbanized areas of Florida and they are very well-adapted to these locations. An important takeaway to note about this species is that we do not call them invasive because they tend to prefer disturbed, urbanized areas. Our human concrete jungle suits them,” said co-author Kenneth Gioeli, a natural resources agent at UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County.
“People have been known to do a double take because agama are so unusual. Their large size, ability to scale buildings and trees, and the male’s characteristic red head are eye-catching. Fortunately, agama are not toxic, venomous or aggressive to people and typically flee when approached. This makes catching agama very difficult,” Gioeli added.
Gioeli and Johnson partnered to write a fact sheet detailing the traits, behaviors, as well as known and potential environmental impacts of the species in hopes that people will report them when spotted. The fact sheet is accessible from the UF/IFAS Electronic Data Information Source (EDIS) website, a single-source repository of all current UF/IFAS numbered peer-reviewed publications.
Currently, there is no observed evidence that the lizards are invading natural habitats or competing with native species in the suburban areas for food and space, according to the publication.
But mystery still shrouds these large lizards when it comes to economic and ecological impacts. For example, their diet in Florida has not been studied enough to determine if they feed on more than a variety of insects and small invertebrates.
UF/IFAS researchers and state agencies are trying to gain greater insight on nonnative reptiles and their distribution and impacts in Florida, and are asking people to report sightings of Peter’s rock agama and other nonnative reptiles and amphibians. Residents can help by reporting a sighting of Peter’s rock agama using Eddmaps or the Ivegot1 mobile app for smartphones, visiting ivegot1.org or by calling FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (483-4681) to report nonnative animals