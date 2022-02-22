Federal wildlife refuges managers in the Florida Keys will host a public meeting Saturday, Feb. 26, to take public input on one of the biggest land-based ecosystem restoration projects in Keys history.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will hold a public meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. to answer questions about the Big Pine Key Hydrologic Restoration Project. The meeting will be held at the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Nature Center, 30587 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. It will be outside on the porch deck to maintain safe social distancing and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The USFWS National Coastal Wetlands Grants Program awarded Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission funds to restore the natural hydrology of the Central Slough in the interior of Big Pine Key, the largest freshwater wetland in the Lower Florida Keys.
The project will remove six small roads and build water control structures; two under Key Deer Boulevard and two under Watson Boulevard. Removing the roads will restore lateral freshwater flow within the Slough and the water control structures will allow natural water flow outside the roadways, manage water for the benefit of wildlife habitat, and release saltwater following hurricane storm surges to minimize local flooding to the area. The project is scheduled to begin in April, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Decades ago, as the island was developed, elevated roadways were built that bisected the wetland, cutting off natural water flow and impounding wetlands, which left them susceptible to hyper-saline conditions following hurricane storm surges. Elevated salt levels have altered and degraded this freshwater wetland that serves as home to wildlife, fish, and plants, including many threatened and endangered species.
Water control structures will allow natural water flow outside the Key Deer Boulevard and Watson Road physical boundaries and also allow for strategic water releases of saltwater following hurricane storm surges. Saltwater lingering after hurricanes has been a major problem for the native habitat and the animals that depend on it, according to Steven Gornak, who is managing the project for the FWC.
The goal of the project is restore more than 100 acres of freshwater habitat and more than 40 acres of mangrove forest and to provide freshwater to native wildlife and fish. The project will also protect the subterranean freshwater lens and provide flood protection for local residents and build resilience against sea level rise, according to Gornak.
“These are engineered plans that take into account sea level rise and other factors,” Gornak said.
The nearly $1 million project has received $700,000 from the National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program, the same program that funded Monroe County’s canal cleanup program after Hurricane Irma.
The project is also receiving in-kind services and monitoring from the Monroe County government, which is doing surveying work, and private conservation groups such as Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, Florida Keys Guides Association and the Lower Keys Guides Association.
FWC and Fish and Wildlife Service have been working on the project since 2018, and Gornak hopes construction will start this spring. The project is currently in the design and permitting phase. The agencies also plan to host a workshop to solicit public input, but a date for the meeting has yet to be set, Gornack said.
For information, contact Kevin Kalasz at 772-205-7140 or kevin_kalasz@fws.gov , and follow Refuge updates at http://www.fws.gov/refuge/National_Key_Deer_Refuge/ and https://www.facebook.com/floridakeysrefuges.