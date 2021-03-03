Jeremy Denk, one of America’s foremost pianists who has performed around the globe, brings his award-winning talents to Key West on Friday, March 5.
His performance at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, which is located on The College of the Florida Keys’ Key West campus, begins at 7 p.m.
Denk is a winner of a MacArthur Fellowship, also known as the “Genius Grant,” which is awarded each year by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation to individuals who have shown “extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits and a marked capacity for self-direction.”
He also is a winner of the Avery Fisher Prize, which is given to American musicians for outstanding achievement in classical music. Founded by philanthropist Avery Fisher in 1974, the prize is regarded as one of the most significant awards for American instrumentalists.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of all performances, Denk toured Bach’s “Well-Tempered Klavier Book 1” extensively, and had scheduled performances to culminate with Lincoln Center in New York and the Barbican in London. He returned to Carnegie Hall to perform Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” with orchestra of St. Luke’s, and made his solo debut at the Royal Festival Hall with the London Philharmonic performing Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 4.”
He also made his solo recital debut at the Boulez Saal in Berlin performing works by Bach, Ligeti, Berg and Schumann, and returned to the Piano aux Jacobins Festival in France, as well as London’s Wigmore Hall. Other performances abroad included his debut with the Bournemouth Symphony, his returns to the City of Birmingham Symphony and the Piano Espoo Festival in Finland, and recitals of the complete violin sonatas by Ives with renowned violinist Stefan Jackiw.
Highlights of the previous season also included a three-week recital tour, culminating in Denk’s return to Carnegie Hall; play-directing Mozart Concerti on an extensive tour with Academy of St. Martin in the Fields; and a nationwide trio tour with Joshua Bell and Steven Isserlis. He also performed and curated a series of Mozart’s violin sonatas at Carnegie Hall.
Denk is known for his original and insightful writing on music, which has been praised for its “arresting sensitivity and wit.” He wrote the libretto for a comic opera presented by Carnegie Hall, Cal Performances and the Aspen Festival, and his writing has appeared in the New Yorker, the New Republic, The Guardian, and the New York Times Book Review.
Denk’s recording of the Goldberg Variations for Nonesuch Records reached No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Charts. His recording of Beethoven’s “Piano Sonata No. 32 in C Minor, Op. 111” paired with Ligeti’s “Études” was named one of the best discs of the year by the New Yorker, NPR and the Washington Post. His account of the Beethoven sonata was selected by BBC Radio 3’s “Building a Library” as the best available version recorded on modern piano.
Denk was recently elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Denk returns frequently to Carnegie Hall and in recent seasons has appeared with the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony and Cleveland Orchestra, as well as on tour with Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, and at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the BBC Proms.
After graduating from Oberlin College, Indiana University and the Juilliard School, Denk now lives in New York City, and his web site and blog are at jeremydenk.net.
For ticket information, visit http://www.twstages.com or call 305-295-7676.