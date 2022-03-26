The City of Key West has approved the building permits for the repairs to the Santa Clara Condominiums, which will keep the city from condemning the 111-unit building that was the first building in the Florida Keys after the Surfside condo tower collapse in 2021 to be found with major structural integrity issues.
The notice of commencement is in place, and construction equipment has been arriving at the condo complex off Northside Drive in the last couple of weeks, according to Santa Clara Condominium Association Board President Rich Cogill. The association’s contractor, the Star Group, will start construction the week of March 28. The repair priorities remain the same — a new roof, repair of the emergency south stairwell and concrete spalling, Cogill said.
On March 19, The Santa Clara Condominium Association held its annual meeting and the owners voted in a new board of directors. The association has five board members, and Cogill was named president of the association.
“The new board members bring a lot to the table with a combined area of knowledge in condominium law, building and construction, public safety and in finance and accounting,” the association stated in a news release. “The first order of business is seeing through the completion of the construction project. The second, and equally important, is obtaining a loan to help offset the current special assessment.”
The association has identified five lenders, and applications for lending will start to go out on Monday, March 28, Cogill said.
The safety of the residents living at Santa Clara remains paramount as construction is now getting underway, according to the association.
The Santa Clara, which is home to about 200 people, was built in 1980. In August, City of Key West building officials inspected Santa Clara and found major spalling and other problems and determined the building would be condemned if the repairs were not completed in a timely manner.
Santa Clara is one of two residential buildings to have been found with major structural deficiencies and in need of repairs so they can continue to be habitable.
The City of Marathon declared the Mariner Place apartments, located at 20 Coco Plum Drive, uninhabitable at this time, according to Marathon officials, who called the condition of the building a matter-of-life safety.
The tenants have been relocated and the electricity to the 16-unit apartment complex has been disconnected.
Built in 1978, the Coco Plum apartment building was the first structure flagged as a result of a 2022 Marathon city ordinance requiring recertification of multistory buildings, 17 years or older. The city continues to send out re-certification notices to property owners, focusing on the oldest and tallest structures first to prevent a tragedy like the one in Surfside.
The process requires property owners to hire state-certified structural engineers to inspect multistory buildings and file a report with the city.
Garrett said the property owners of the Coco Plum building have yet to submit building permit applications and decide whether to demolish the structure or conduct repairs.