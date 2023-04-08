The National Park Service have issued a series of closed areas around the moat wall at Fort Jefferson, and for the safety of visitors and NPS personnel, visitors should observe these closures, which will be marked in the water with swim lanes.
The National Park Service will be closing sections of the moat wall at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas National Park during the months of April, May and June, while contractors relocate coral from the moat wall.
During this time, sections of the moat wall will be under construction while corals are removed and relocated in advance of the planned restoration work to the counterscarp that was damaged by hurricanes, according to the National Park Service. Both north and south beaches will remain open for wading and sunbathing throughout the project. Although the closed areas will change, part of the moat wall will remain open throughout for snorkeling in the water and walking on the path.
“This project truly models the National Park Service’s mission of caring for both natural and cultural features of a park,” said Pedro Ramos, superintendent of Everglades and Dry Tortugas national parks. “Our goal is to preserve the removed corals and ensure they continue to flourish, while preparing the site for restoration of the historic moat wall.”
Not all corals will be removed from the length of the moat wall. The majority of removed corals will be relocated within the park to Long and Bird Key reefs. These areas, selected for their similarity to the conditions found on the moat wall, will become their new permanent home. A small percentage of corals will be sent to research facilities to assist with coral disease response and restoration initiatives, in collaboration with Florida’s Reef partners, according to the National Park Service.
Members of the park’s Coral Team, along with support from the National Park Service’s National Maintenance Dive Team, will use hand tools as well as mechanical equipment to carefully remove the corals from the sections of the moat wall. Because of the equipment, personnel, and boat activity, the closed area should be viewed as an active construction zone, park officials said.
For the safety of visitors and NPS personnel, visitors should observe the closures, which will be marked in the water with swim lanes. Swimming and snorkeling are permitted from the beaches up to the closed areas. Snorkelers should not attempt to swim around or beyond the swim lanes, according to park managers.
Updates will be available on the park website, information will be posted in the Dock House and signs will be posted at the beaches. Only one-half of the snorkel trail and/or moat wall is expected to be closed at any one time, park managers said.
Other temporary closures include the Dinghy Beach and finger piers, which were damaged by Hurricane Ian. Bush Key is also closed seasonally from February through September for bird nesting activity.
The National Park Service has plans to repair the sections of the Fort Jefferson counterscarp damaged by hurricanes Irma in 2017 and Ian in 2022 and remove sand deposits that accumulated from these hurricanes within the moat and around the finger piers. The proposed repairs and dredging are supported by construction funds allocated for national park units impacted by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
Hurricane Ian was a Category 3 storm when the eye passed over the Dry Tortugas at 10 p.m. Sept. 27, 2022, packing sustained winds of 120 mph, according to Jon Rizzo, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Key West.
Hurricane Ian severely damaged docks in front of the fort. There was some damage to the moat wall and minor damage to the top two tiers of the old brick fort. There also were many downed trees inside the fort in the parade grounds, Dry Tortugas Park Manager Glenn Simpson said after Ian.
Fort Jefferson was still in need of repairs from Hurricane Irma in 2017 when it was battered again by Hurricane Ian last September. The moat wall runs along the entire backside of the historic Civil War-era fort, but was severely damaged in Hurricane Irma in to a point where people can no longer traverse the entire mote wall.