The National Park Service will be closing sections of the moat wall at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas National Park during the months of April, May and June, while contractors relocate coral from the moat wall.

During this time, sections of the moat wall will be under construction while corals are removed and relocated in advance of the planned restoration work to the counterscarp that was damaged by hurricanes, according to the National Park Service. Both north and south beaches will remain open for wading and sunbathing throughout the project. Although the closed areas will change, part of the moat wall will remain open throughout for snorkeling in the water and walking on the path.

