A year after a teen was shot in the head in Bahama Village and later died, the alleged shooter, nabbed by police in Brevard County days later, is still awaiting trial, and police reports provide details into the circumstances leading up to the crime.
Jossue Gomez was 19 when area residents phoned police in the early morning hours of June 22, 2021, to report that he was lying in the street near the intersection of Ameila and Howe streets, his clothes saturated with blood. Multiple officers arrived on the scene and set up crime scene tape.
“What I saw was unbelievable,” wrote one sergeant in his report. “It was a young Hispanic male covered head to toe in blood. It was hard to distinguish the features in his face because of the blood, and it had begun to pool in his beard. ... I could not make out the color of his shirt except that it was heavily soaked in blood.”
Another officer on the scene described Gomez’s condition as “breathing, unalert, and flailing around in the street.”
A car was nearby, and judging from the massive amounts of blood inside and on the exterior, it appeared to police that Gomez had sat and bled within the vehicle then possibly had gotten out and made attempts at becoming ambulatory before falling to the ground. A spent .40 caliber shell casing was found inside the car. Medics reported that Gomez had a wound channel from his left temple to the top of his head.
Gomez was stabilized on the scene before being airlifted via Trauma Star to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was reported dead at 5:30 a.m.
Through subsequent investigation and interviews, police pieced together a narrative of what happened that night and how Gomez had lost his life to an apparent robbery gone wrong.
Angel Font, then 21, was quickly identified as a suspect in the shooting and detectives began conducting surveillance of his residence the same day. Police initiated contact with a man at the residence who turned out to be Font’s younger brother, who told police that he had not spoken to Font recently but that he had heard from “the streets” that “his brother may have been involved or knows what happened,” reports show.
That day, police were not able to locate Font. Reports show officers had received intelligence that he may have been hiding in an abandoned or under-construction building. Officers wrote that they were familiar with Font through previous encounters, and he had been arrested several other times. In 2019, he was arrested twice for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and once on misdemeanor marijuana charges.
Police began interviewing people who came up through investigation with possible ties to Font in an effort to locate him. One of those people was Daniel Woldanski, who voluntarily spoke with police and said that Font had visited his residence recently, and that a .40 caliber firearm had been discovered to be stolen. Later on, reports show that two other young men, Daino Gaines, then 18, and Cortez Leatherwood, then 20, were also named as persons of interest.
Police were allowed to search Gomez’s room, in which they found marijuana and a digital scale, among other items.
Gaines was interviewed by police on June 22 and initially denied that he was at the scene of the shooting. He claimed that on the night in question, he and Leatherwood had been playing video games at Leatherwood’s residence from around 5 p.m. to midnight and had not left the house after midnight. He said that Font had come to the house, but left around midnight. Leatherwood gave the same story, claiming he had seen Font but had not left with him. Leatherwood’s mother told police she was at the residence and that the two men had not left, saying she “would have heard them leave,” reports show.
On June 23, police interviewed Ethan Sellers, who told officers that Font had called him the previous day and asked him for a ride from downtown Key West. While the two were together, Font asked Sellers for a backpack and offered him $80 to drive him to Merritt Island, Florida. Sellers told Font that he had a condition that prevented him from driving at night, so a third man was picked up and the three of them drove to Merritt Island. Sellers said Font had stated “oh, I really f----d up” and that when Sellers answered a phone call from a friend, Font whispered “I’m not here.” After the phone call, Sellers said he asked Font if he had shot Gomez. Font denied shooting anyone to Sellers, but said he was present at the scene and had let someone use his gun and that “they” were trying to blame him. Sellers said Font showered and cut his hair at Sellers’ residence before leaving for Merritt Island.
Font was at last found and arrested at a residence on Cochran Lane in Merritt Island.
Upon second interviews with more evidence in hand, Gaines and Leatherwood gave a more accurate version of events to police, according to reports.
Late at night on June 21, Gaines and Leatherwood were playing video games at Leatherwood’s residence when Font arrived. The three came up with a plan for Font to order four ounces of marijuana from Gomez and then rob him at gunpoint. Font displayed the .40 caliber Glock pistol to Leatherwood, and Leatherwood brought a separate gun as well.
Once the three reached Howe Street, Gaines and Leatherwood concealed themselves behind a wall while Font met with Gomez. Gomez arrived in a sedan and stopped facing north on Howe Street. Font and Gomez talked casually for a time before Gomez told Font to get in the car. Font got in the passenger side, and Gaines told police that the car did a U-turn before driving toward the intersection with Amelia Street.
Seconds later, Gaines said he heard the gunshot and saw the muzzle flash. Gaines then saw Font jump out of the vehicle and run with the weapon in hand. Gaines and Leatherwood both fled on foot.
After his arrest, Font was interviewed on June 26. He was read his Miranda rights and stated that he wanted an attorney for his burglary charges. The detective present told Font that police were there to talk with him about a homicide, and Font “acted as if he was unaware of what I was talking about, leaned forward toward me and requested to be ‘filled in’ on the investigation,” according to reports.
Font, Leatherwood and Gaines were all charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery in July. Sellers was charged as an accessory. All those cases are still awaiting trial.
In October, Jossue Gomez was among those honored by the group Grieving Families of Youth Violence, as well as the City of Key West, and was one of the names placed on 13 plaques in Nelson English Park.