A nationwide series of protests in most major U.S. cities, as well as some smaller communities, lit up the streets Saturday to protest a leaked opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that signaled the imminent fall of a half-century-old landmark decision that established the right to an abortion as fundamental, in what was dubbed locally the “Bans off our Bodies” protest.
In Key West, the reproductive rights demonstrators gathered at Bayview Park on Saturday morning. Roughly 100 people attended and organizations such as the ACLU, Florida Keys Democrats and the Key West branch of the National Organization for Women were in attendance. The response from passersby was mostly positive, as cars and golf carts honked and waved in support, attendees told The Key West Citizen. Speakers and community members came out to convey that abortion is a matter of bodily autonomy for women, and that taking away access to it is a form of oppressive control.
The worst of the responses Saturday was just a few snarls, said Joni Bernstein, who added that she’d been to many protests in Pennsylvania and encountered worse violence at those. She said during Black Lives Matter protests up north, drivers would pretend to swerve into protest crowds, and would shout expletives and give them the middle finger.
Many of those in attendance said they were astonished they were still having protests on this issue and that the repeal was by design, years in the making, and possibly just the tip of the iceberg for future conservative decisions.
Florida is one of 13 states that currently have “trigger laws” that will go into effect to restrict or ban abortion after a certain amount of weeks into a pregnancy if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
There’s currently not a facility in Key West that performs the procedure, said Cali Roberts, who runs Womankind on Truman Avenue. Womankind isn’t providing abortions currently because of complications with their federal funding. The closest abortion provider is a few facilities in Miami, Roberts said. But, if 15-week abortion ban that was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April goes into effect, the next closest place to get an abortion will be North Carolina. Even in that state, the fate of abortion rights is uncertain, with Republicans holding control in both chambers of the state general assembly, with a Democratic governor.
Roberts said Womankind is focused more on preventive measures, such as providing various forms of birth control. She said Womankind provides birth control to half of the girls at Key West High School.
According to Bernstein, as she looked around, most of the people in attendance were of a certain demographic.
“I’m looking around and the majority of people are women passed the age of child-bearing years,” she said. “The younger women have been raised during a time when media was intentionally dumbing it down for them and making them naïve of their rights being threatened. That is why you don’t see a large representation of them here.”
She added that she’d like to see more men at protests such as this, too.
Phil Dodderidge, of the Florida Keys Democrats, agreed, saying “the only thing that could have been better is more men could have shown up.”
Bert Sise, president of the Florida Keys Democrats, said it’s difficult to mobilize young people in the Keys, partly due to the high and ever-increasing cost of living that has forced many of them to work long hours.
“We have trouble getting young people involved because, No. 1, it costs so much to live here,” she said. “They don’t have time to watch the news or volunteer their time.”
On the far side of the street, where Erica Biddle held a sign in support of abortion access, she said the Supreme Court’s ostensible decision was a sign of “well, we’re going back to medieval times.”
Asked why she thinks this is happening now, Biddle said she sees several Donald Trump-appointees to the Supreme Court, all of whom lean on the side of fundamental Christian conservatism, as strategic in the repeal of Roe v. Wade.
Biddle expressed a similar opinion to some others who spoke at the rally, that the term “pro-life,” in her opinion, is somewhat contradictory.
“If it was really pro-life, we would have the kids from Sandy Hook going to high school,” she said, referring to the Sandy Hook mass shooting that resulted in 28 deaths, mostly elementary school students. The shooting has been a hot-button issue in conservative politics, as some right-wing commentators have said gun control would not have prevented such a shooting, and others saying the event was staged to jump-start gun control measures. Such claims have no factual basis.
Americans’ view of abortion are complicated. According to data published by the Pew Research Center last week, few Americans take an absolutist view on the issue; 61% of Americans fall under the umbrella of “pro-choice,” the data shows, with the majority, 36% of all surveyed, saying that abortion should be “legal in most cases.” Another 19% said it should be legal in all cases with no exceptions, while 27% of those surveyed said it should be illegal in most cases and 8% said it should be illegal in all cases with no exceptions.
Despite that, Rosi Ware told The Citizen on Saturday that she doesn’t think Alito is paying attention to majority opinions of voters. Ware said she saw the abortion decision as one that could set off a cascade of other restrictions that could come to pass.
“Is this the starting point, I should say, of everything else that’s gonna happen?” she said. “So this is the first right, what’s the next right?”
As Ware points out, it wasn’t until 1974, the year after passage of Roe .v Wade, that the Equal Credit Opportunity Act passed in the U.S. Until then, an unmarried woman had to bring a man to co-sign any credit application.
As the crowd gathered around a truck with a loudspeaker, Kathryn Norris spoke and told them that she was standing in front of them, just as generations of women had before her, to fight the same battle.
“This battle has been a part of the United States since it started,” she said.
Local attorney Bernadette Restivo marveled at only how recently women had gained certain rights in the United States.
“My mother, the year she was born was the year that women got the right to vote,” she said. “Can you believe that? It’s just that recent as my mother. And now here we are again. This was my fear, as we were all marching in the ‘60s and burning our bras in the ‘70s and continuing to do what we do was that our daughters, my daughter, their age, that generation, became complacent because they had it too good and they didn’t remember, they didn’t know what our grandmothers went through. So we’ve gotta remind our daughters, you would not imagine how this world has changed since women gained the right to vote.”
In her speech, Sise urged people to register to vote (a table was available nearby to do so) and to be active come the election. Adding a personal note, she told the crowd, “for those of you who don’t know anyone who’s had an abortion, now you do.”