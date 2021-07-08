Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District Commissioner Frank Conklin has again requested that volunteer fire department and ambulance corps Chief Don Bock provide an affidavit as proof that former Water Emergency Team captain Rob Bleser was affiliated with the fire department during the recovery of the body of Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart who died while diving to film a documentary off the coast of Islamorada in 2017.
At last month’s meeting, Bock acquiesced to Conklin’s request to support Bleser by saying he was “affiliated” with the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department but has since then decided against it under the counsel of attorney Jack Bridges. The district has distanced itself from the former WET team due to legal liability concerns over Stewart’s death.
“A quick question for Don: what is the latest with taking care of Rob Bleser to validate he was a part of the Key Largo fire department?” Conklin asked during a recent district meeting.
“I have not spoken with Rob about that yet. I did speak to Jack, and his recommendation is that I will talk about it if I get subpoenaed, if it comes to that. ... Jack’s recommendation is that if I get subpoenaed I should speak then rather than craft a letter now,” Bock said.
Conklin asked whether it’s a question of Bleser not being a part of the fire department.
“Bleser was a part of your fire department, I believe Frank,” Bock said in reference to the district’’s previous fire-rescue service provider.
“No, he was a part of your fire department, too,” Conklin said. “And I can tell you that Jack Bridges was the one who requested the RTV video from Rob Bleser because you ordered Rob to be on that call.”
Bock denied ordering Bleser to be on the call but acknowledged that Bleser was “associated” with the department and “he responded on the boat.”
“Frank, why are you pushing this?” Bock said.
“Because a volunteer of more than 30 years has been having to put out his own money and is being stuck out to dry,” Conklin said. “I can understand the lawyer’s job which is to tell the client to be quiet and not say anything. That’s pretty much a trademark. I can tell you that we are looking for a document saying he was affiliated with the fire department. I am Fire Commissioner Frank Conklin, Seat 2, looking for this. In a public forum, I wanted to prove that he was on the fire department. I can’t believe everybody is tucking tail and running on a guy that took care of this place for 30 years. It’s a disgrace.”
Conklin said he’d like to submit a request for Bleser’s application with the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department in 2013.
In an effort to recover Stewart’s body, Bleser deployed a submergible remote-operated vehicle to scour the ocean’s bottom about 220 feet deep in a grid-like pattern for three days where Stewart was last seen on Jan. 31, 2017. His body was recovered Feb. 3.
Bleser, at the time of the recovery, had been affiliated with the Key Largo firefighting crews since 1999 and had garnered national recognition for the recovery effort of Stewart and multiple rescues and recoveries before legal and administrative questions were raised over the recovery of Stewart.
Following a legal probe into Stewart’s death, Bleser was immediately disavowed by the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District board and, under the counsel of Bridges, the current volunteer fire department maintains he was affiliated with the district’s previous fire services contractor.
Conklin continues to serve as president of the previously contracted fire services provider, a point of contention among some commissioners.