Bette Zirkelbach, left, and Richie Moretti, right, of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, prod ‘Sheldon,’ a male loggerhead sea turtle, into the water Friday, Feb. 18, off Pigeon Key near Marathon. The 230-pound reptile, estimated to be about 50 years old, was rescued Feb. 7, entangled in a fish trap line and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Richie Moretti, founder of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, gives ‘Sheldon,’ a male loggerhead sea turtle, a final look before it was released off Pigeon Key. Before its release, the turtle was fitted with a satellite tag by a Mote Marine Laboratory specialist to track and gather data on migratory patterns of male loggerheads.
Photos by Andy Newman
A large, 230-pound male loggerhead turtle, rehabilitated at the Marathon Turtle Hospital after being found entangled in crab trap line, was released recently off Pigeon Key, just in time for sea turtle mating season in the Florida Keys.
“Sheldon,” named by his rescuers stationed in the Middle Keys with the U.S. Coast Guard, was discovered in early February near the iconic Old Seven-Mile Bridge, whose recently reopened 2.2-mile span connects Marathon with Pigeon Key known for its ties to Henry Flagler’s Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad.
“It’s mating season in the Florida Keys, it’s important to get this massive male turtle back out to sea so that he can begin mating and help preserve the species,” Zirkelbach said. “To be able to take a reproductive male and rehabilitate him in less than two weeks’ time, and return him to his ocean home, this is a high for all of us; this is why we do what we do.”
Treatment at the turtle rescue facility included wound care, antibiotics and a healthy diet of mixed seafood, such as fish and squid.
Before being released Friday, Feb. 18, Sheldon was fitted with a satellite transmitter tag by research scientists from the Summerland Key-based Mote Marine Laboratory to help them track and study data on migratory and mating patterns of adult male loggerheads.
Sheldon’s tagging illustrates the importance of being able to see how these turtles are doing once they are released back into the wild, since males don’t return to beaches where they emerged as hatchlings.
“It’s critical to conserve sea turtles like Sheldon because almost all species of sea turtles in the world are in danger of being extinct on our watch,” said Bette Zirkelbach, general manager of the Turtle Hospital.
Based on his size and the circumference of his head, Zirkelbach estimates the 230-pound reptile is at least 50 years old, well into his prime as a sexually reproductive male.
The world’s first veterinary facility of its kind, the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital has been rescuing, rehabilitating and returning turtles to the wild for more than 30 years.