Three juvenile green sea turtles were returned to their ocean home on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and were cheered on by large group of students and adults.
The turtles were rehabilitated at the Marathon Turtle Hospital ambulance and released back into the ocean at Higgs Beach in Key West.
One turtle, named “Bruiser,” was rescued off Boca Chica in the beginning of September of 2021, where he was found floating and struggling to dive.
Bruiser was treated at the Turtle Hospital for fibropapillomatosis, according to Turtle Hospital Manager Bette Zirkelbach. Treatment included tumor removal surgeries, antibiotics, vitamins and a healthy diet of greens and mixed seafood.
The second turtle, “Knot,” was also rescued off Boca Chica in the Lower Keys where she was covered in tumors, entangled in fishing line and struggling to dive in October 2021, Zirkelbach said.
Knot’s treatment included disentanglement, major intestinal surgery to remove ingested fishing line, tumor removal surgeries, fluids, IV nutrition, antibiotics, vitamins and a healthy diet of greens and seafood.
The third turtle, “Shelby,” was found stranded on the beach in Key West the end of December 2021. She was lethargic and quiet, according to Zirkelbach. Shelby had intestinal parasites that depleted her system, leaving her very weak.
Shelby was treated at the Turtle Hospital with anti-parasitic medication, antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a healthy diet of greens and mixed seafood.
The green sea turtle, a federally protected species, is the largest hard-shelled sea turtle, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Service.
They are unique among sea turtles in that they are herbivores, eating mostly seagrasses and algae. This diet is what gives their fat a greenish color (not their shells), which is where their name comes from.
Green turtles are found throughout the world. They nest in more than 80 countries and live in the coastal areas of more than 140 countries.
Historically, green turtles were exploited for their fat, meat and eggs, causing global population declines. Many countries, including the United States, prohibit the killing of sea turtles and collection of their eggs. However, in some areas, the killing of green turtles for their meat or to supply shells to the wildlife trafficking trade remains a threat to their recovery.
Bycatch in commercial and recreational fishing gear, vessel strikes, loss of nesting habitat from coastal development, and climate change are the biggest threats facing green turtles, according to NOAA.