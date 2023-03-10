A diving explorer and medical researcher submerged last week to begin a 100-day mission at Jules’ Undersea Lodge to conduct groundbreaking medical and marine science research and attempt to set a record for underwater human habitation at ambient pressure.

Retired U.S. Navy commander Joseph Dituri, 55, who holds a doctorate in biomedical engineering and teaches hyperbaric medicine, is scheduled live and work until June 9 at the facility originally fabricated as a marine research laboratory and converted to Jules’ in 1986.

