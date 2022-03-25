The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the conservation group Bonefish & Tarpon Trust will be ramping up research efforts at Western Dry Rocks Reef this year after the FWC placed a seasonal closure on the important fish spawning site last year.
In February 2021, state fishery managers approved a four-month fishing closure for one of the Florida Keys and South Florida’s most important fish spawning sites and popular fishing spots.
Bonefish & Tarpon Trust announced this month that it will invest $600,000 to fund a monitoring program at Western Dry Rocks and three other critical permit spawning sites in the Lower Florida Keys in the next three years. The project will ensure that the FWC has sufficient data for evaluating the effectiveness of the April-July permit spawning season closure enacted last year.
“We can’t overstate the importance of this analysis for fisheries management and how appreciative we are to our partners at Bonefish & Tarpon Trust,” FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said. “Working together on this important research initiative helps to ensure Florida’s status as the Fishing Capital of the World.”
Research by BTT helped inform FWC’s decision in February 2021 to establish the seasonal no-fishing closure at Western Dry Rocks to protect vulnerable permit, mutton snapper and other species during spawning. FWC is requiring updates on regulation effectiveness at three, five, and seven years, with a sunset clause at seven years if the closure is not meeting expectations.
BTT scientists expect that the spawning season closure will have positive impacts on the behavior of permit at Western Dry Rocks, resulting in more relaxed schooling behaviors and enabling spawning fish to remain at the site longer, according to BTT. BTT will work with collaborators from previous permit research projects to test these predictions by comparing data collected at WDR with data from three other known permit spawning locations where fishing is still allowed.
“The monitoring will build on datasets that measured depredation, spawning permit aggregation characteristics, and permit spawning migrations at key spawning sites prior to the closure,” Ross Boucek, BTT Florida Keys initiative manager, said. “By studying permit at WDR and comparing the WDR data to information gathered at other permit spawning sites that aren’t protected, we’ll be able to assess the effectiveness of a spawning season closure at WDR as a management tool. This information is essential for FWC to evaluate this management approach.”
The three-year monitoring program will use acoustic telemetry, sonar technology and laser-mount underwater cameras to monitor permit spawning behaviors, estimate permit abundance, and estimate permit size. The program will also employ methods previously used at WDR to determine rates of depredation at spawning locations that are still fished. BTT will determine at the end of three years if additional monitoring will be conducted.
In February 2021, the FWC board unanimously approved closing Western Dry Rocks Reef, roughly 10 miles southwest of Key West, to fishing during the months of April, May, June and July. The FWC implemented the closure to protect mutton snapper, permit and other important fish while they spawn, according to BTT.
At the February 2021 meeting, then FWC fishery biologist Martha Guyas called the closed season the “biggest bang for the buck” because fish “eggs and spawn” are carried by ocean currents from Western Dry Rocks and deposited “throughout the Keys and South Florida,” she said.
The Lower Keys Guides Association had been working for months to put together a coalition of major fishing groups, representing thousands of anglers statewide, to support the four-month closure.
The International Game Fish Association, Coastal Conservation Association, American Sportfishing Association, Angler Action Foundation, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and the Lower Keys Guides Association have lobbied for a four-month closure to better protect snapper, permit and other fish that spawn there. Representatives of the six groups spoke in favor of the four-month closure.
The FWC board also agreed to discuss the closure every three and five years and revisit the vote every seven years to determine if it needs to be kept in place, expanded or sunset.
The FWC has already started conducting some research at Western Dry Rocks and will be ramping up its efforts this year. In the past year, FWC began tagging snappers and some groupers with satellite tags and did some surveys to obtain baseline data at the offshore reef, said John Hunt, who has been overseeing the research efforts for the FWC.
The research efforts ha been hampered because of windy weather. The FWC has set aside $435,000 for research at Wester Dry Rocks in the next five years and will allow the fishery managers to “look at changes through time,” Hunt said. The research fulfills the promise the FWC made to fishermen when it put the seasonal closure in place, Hunt said.
“We want to build a relationship with the fishing community,” Hunt said.