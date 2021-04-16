A group of Sugarloaf Key homeowners have appealed an approval by the Monroe County Planning Commission of a development of an 88-unit housing project at the entrance to the South Point neighborhood in Sugarloaf Shores.
The residents have also filed a petition to Monroe County Commission, who will hear the appeal, by 672 owners and full-time residents in Sugarloaf Shores opposing the project called the Dockside & the Landings Apartments. Key West restaurateur Joe Walsh has partnered with the South Florida-based Rural Neighborhoods on the project.
The residents oppose an 88-unit housing project at this location, but would not oppose the project if it included not more than 40 dwelling units with no portion of the land reserved for future development, according to the residents, who have formed a group called the Lower Density for Lower Sugarloaf.
“We have tried for years now to get the developers to reduce the density and scale of this project to be more consistent with the existing development on South Point and to reduce the number of vehicles that would be added to the neighborhood,” the group wrote in a letter to the mayor and Monroe County commissioners. “The developers have refused to reduce the number of units.”
Last year, the group hired a Fort Lauderdale-based real estate development finance consultant, with substantial experience advising developers of affordable housing projects in Florida, to advise group members on whether the size of this project could be reduced, yet still provide a market return for the developers, according to the group. The consultant has advised the group that a 40-unit project covering the entire area of the parcels would produce a market return, Sugarloaf Shores resident Stuart Schaffer said.
“We are not proposing 40 units as the starting point for a negotiation,” Schaffer said. “Forty is the maximum number of units we will accept.”
The Monroe County Commission can require a reduction in the number of dwelling units in this project and to require that no portion of the land be reserved for future development, Schaffer said.
“We hope you will exert that authority in the best interests of the residents of the Lower Keys,” the group stated in its letter to the county commission. “We ask that each of you drive out to South Point to take a look at the parcels and the adjacent residential neighborhood. Please try to make a left-hand turn from South Point Drive onto the Overseas Highway, where there is no traffic signal, and imagine the impact of adding more than 200 vehicles to this location, with the vast majority of them turning left onto the highway as they commute to work in Key West or Stock Island.”
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron, who represents Sugarloaf Shores, said the project meets all of the county requirements.
“They have the right to build it,” said Coldiron, who ran on campaign of creating more affordable housing.
Coldiron argued that the more rural areas of the Keys like Sugarloaf Key need workers too, saying “not everyone who would be living there would be working out Key West.”
After listening to hours of public testimony, mostly from Sugarloaf Key residents opposing the project, the Planning Commission voted 5-0 in December to recommend granting a major conditional use permit for the project. The Monroe County Commission still has to approve some of the plans for the project before construction begins.
The project comes as the Keys are undergoing an affordable housing crisis, according to local leaders. The county has made developing workforce housing a priority.