The non-profit workforce housing development company Rural Neighborhoods is proposing to build a 56-unit development called the Landings and Dockside, near the entrance to the South Point neighborhood in Sugarloaf Shores.
Sugarloaf Key residents and developers of a proposed affordable housing project have reached an agreement that will bring 56 units of workforce housing to that Key, which is a reduction of 32 units from what was initially proposed.
Non-profit developer Rural Neighborhoods and land seller Lower Keys Community Center reached written settlement with Lower Density for Lower Sugarloaf (LD4LS) on 56 affordable rental units to be place on Sugarloaf.
Rendering provided
The agreement ends a roughly two-year battle following Monroe County Planning Commission’s 2021 approval of 88 workforce residential apartments on rural Sugarloaf Key, called the Landings and Dockside, near the entrance to the South Point neighborhood in Sugarloaf Shores.
The agreement ends legal challenges of the Planning Commission and Florida Department of Administrative Hearing approvals for the larger rental project.
In addition to a roughly 35% reduction in the scale of the project, the units will be placed closer to U.S. 1 and further away from existing homes, according to Sugarloaf Key resident Stuart Schaffer.
The agreement shows that Rural Neighborhoods has “the reputation of working well with our neighbors to come up with something agreeable,” said Steven Kirk, president of Rural Neighborhoods. The non-profit development group is willing to “find the right scale” for much-needed affordable housing projects, Kirk said.
“The new Landings and Dockside at Sugarloaf Key offer the best residential environment to future residents and neighbors alike.” Schaffer of LD4LS, responded. “The scale is smaller, more oriented toward the Overseas Highway, and Steve has made some other commitments that are important to our community. With a more than 36% reduction in the number of residential units, the revised project will have a much lesser traffic impact on this area of the Lower Keys.”
The settlement requires Rural Neighborhoods and Lower Keys Community Center to go back to the Planning Commission to amend their original Development Order reducing 32 units and relocating apartments toward US 1 away from neighborhood homes, according to the agreement.
Kirk indicates resizing is in progress, including conversations with Florida Housing Finance Corporation and financial partners. Given the acute housing crisis, challenging construction environment and rising interest rates, Rural Neighborhoods indicated the developers would rather be building.
“Still, the neighbors and we have built a good foundational relationship that will pay off over future periods” Kirk said. “Sometime one-time opponents become the best long-term partners.”
Both LD4LS and Rural Neighborhoods has received strong encouragement from Monroe County commissioners Michelle Lincoln and David Rice to resolve the issue, Kirk and Schaffer said.
“Local elected leadership pushed each of us to achieve a practical result. We did,” Kirk said.
“Give and take can work to solve complementary goals,” Schaffer added
LD4LS has not been trying to reach an agreement with Key West restaurateur Joe Walsh, who owns a neighboring property on Sugarloaf Key and could possibly build as much as 41 units there, Schaffer said.