Sugarloaf Key residents and developers of a proposed affordable housing project have reached an agreement that will bring 56 units of workforce housing to that Key, a reduction of 32 units from what was initially proposed.

The agreement ends a roughly two-year battle following Monroe County Planning Commission’s 2021 approval of 88 workforce residential apartments on rural Sugarloaf Key, called the Landings and Dockside, near the entrance to the South Point neighborhood in Sugarloaf Shores.

sugarloaf housing master plan.jpg

Non-profit developer Rural Neighborhoods and land seller Lower Keys Community Center reached written settlement with Lower Density for Lower Sugarloaf (LD4LS) on 56 affordable rental units to be place on Sugarloaf.

tohara@keysnews.com