Multiple residents called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recently to report scammers calling them claiming to be associated with Monroe County law enforcement.
In each instance, the residents did the right thing by hanging up and calling the Sheriff’s Office for verification, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.
The scam is common nationally, Linhardt said. A criminal calls a potential victim, posing as a deputy with the local Sheriff’s Office, and says there are warrants, unpaid traffic tickets, missed jury duty summons or some other made-up offense against the potential victim. The caller will then instruct the potential victim to pay the outstanding debt over the phone to resolve the fake issue. Often the caller will ask the intended victim to pay with store-bought gift cards; this is a sure sign that a scam is underway, Linhardt said.
The criminals use phone numbers and often will use the names of real law enforcement officials during the scams. Some residents have previously reported getting calls from someone posing as Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
Linhardt offers the following warnings to avoid being scammed:
• If you receive a call from a law enforcement agency, utility company, government agency or popular business, end the call and contact the agency for verification; and
• Never pay for anything with gift cards over the phone.
“The Sheriff’s Office is not going to call you,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said Wednesday on U.S. 1 Radio. “You can’t pay your way out of a warrant, you can’t pay your tickets on the phone, you can’t pay your way out of jury issues on the phone.”
Residents should never give personal, monetary or gift card information to anyone over the phone, in a text or an email, Linhardt said, regardless of whom they claim to be without first checking with that person, utility, business or government agency.
Anyone with information about any crimes should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 305-292-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. If a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.
Tips may also be submitted at http://www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.