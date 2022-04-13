The Key West City Commission passed a resolution April 5 that directed the city manager to negotiate a new contract with the Key West Tourism Development Association TDA that will include significant changes to the character of Fantasy Fest, a mainstay 10-day festival each October since 1979.
The event has evolved significantly over the years, with some saying that the nudity and debauchery involved has gone too far.
The commission held a “leadership retreat” in December to discuss what changes would be beneficial. Among them, the new contract will eliminate nudity and get rid of the “Fantasy Zone,” the resolution reads. It will also prevent the TDA, which is not related to the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, from advertising “shadow events” held at private businesses. It will establish “family hours” in which inappropriate costumes are prohibited and enforce fines against businesses for inappropriate body painting.
Another section of the resolution directs the negotiating parties to “consider moving the street fair to Truman Waterfront or Mallory Square” and to strive for a majority of local vendors. It will seek to focus the event more on the culture, history and natural splendor of the city.
The draft resolution called for a one-year contract with the TDA, but after hearing from a representative of the TDA and the Key West Chamber of Commerce that requested a longer contract, the commission left the length of the contract up to the discretion of the city manager. The city and TDA have traditionally signed five-year contracts.
Joe Carter, who owns a body-painting business, said of the festival, “a lot of people depend on this event,” particularly people in the hospitality industry.
“This event was created to help a dead part of the year,” Carter said. “If some people don’t remember, it succeeded quite well at that. Granted, there is drunkenness and debauchery. I know that people want to make it more family friendly but there is a designated party zone. Those people don’t have to go down there if they don’t want to.”
Carter said he was not affected by the lack of the parade last year, and actually enjoyed being less distracted by it. But he added that he knows many people come down specifically for that. Carter asked the commission to move cautiously when making any changes to the event.
“With the advent of social media, that has brought a lot of these concerns out for the mainstream population but for the party people it just helps to promote the event,” Carter said.
The contract will come back before the commission to be voted on.