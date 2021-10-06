A guest who stayed at Hawks Cay Resort in July and says she contracted Legionnaires’ disease from a fountain on the property has filed suit against the resort in Monroe County court.
A Maryland woman named Marcia Blanar was a guest at Hawks Cay from June 30 to July 6 and after her stay she “developed a fever and uncharacteristic fatigue” and became “extremely ill,” according to the suit, which was filed Friday, Oct. 1.
After seeking medical attention, she tested positive for the Legionella bacteria that causes the disease. The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County then discovered the bacteria in a decorative fountain on the resort grounds that is a frequent area of congregation for guests, the lawsuit states.
Legionella is a water-borne pathogen that, unlike many diseases, is not usually transmitted person-to-person. It more commonly is spread through mist when it grows in human-made water systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can cause a severe form of pneumonia.
The suit is asking for more than $30,000 in damages and was filed by the Miami-based trial firm Leesfield Scolaro on behalf of Blanar. The suit contends that Hawks Cay should have been aware that the fountain was at risk of producing the bacteria and should have been aware that “all decorative fountains produce aerosols, and cleaning and disinfection are essential and regular components of decorative fountain maintenance.”
A photo provided in the suit shows the fountain near the swimming pool with a row of chairs around it, describing it as “at the heart of the resort, where thousands of guests are invited to congregate, unknowingly subjected to a lethal bacteria.”
Leesfield Scolaro said Blanar’s case was one of at least two Legionnaires’ cases linked to individuals who had travelled to Hawks Cay during their exposure period, which Bob Eadie, director of the local health department, confirmed on Monday.
Eadie said the resort has been cooperative with his department.
A resort spokesperson issued a statement Monday about the incident: “Hawks Cay is committed to providing outstanding guest experiences and to maintaining a safe environment for guests and staff. The incident in question was immediately rectified and confirmed as such by the appropriate health and regulatory authorities. As a matter of respectful policy, we do not elaborate on matters in litigation.”
Use of the fountain in question has been discontinued since the health department identified it as the source of the bacteria, the suit says. It was drained and sterilized in August and will be filled with sand and rocks.
According to the CDC, about 15 out of 100 people who contract Legionnaires’ die from it. Those at high risk include people older than 50, smokers and those with a suppressed or compromised immune systems.
Legionnaires’ spreads more easily in tropical environments, and the incident at Hawks Cay is not the first time the disease has been detected in the Florida Keys.
In April 2020, the local health department investigated four cases at Paradise Inn in Key West and another case at the Poinciana Gardens assisted living facility in Key West. Another Key West man contracted a severe case of Legionnaires’ in 2016; it was unknown what the source of his disease was.
Eadie said he’s not aware of any recent deaths in the Keys as a consequence of the disease.