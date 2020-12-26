While the business landscape in the Keys may have been irrevocably altered as a result of the pandemic, there is much needed assistance available as our businesses try to contend with both lost revenue and keeping customers and employees safe now and into the new year.
In tough economic times, there are three resources that the Key West Recovers Plan wants to share to help businesses stay safe and open through the pandemic. Connecting our community with low or free resources can help businesses weather the next few months. And keeping business’ employees and customers safe is integral to keeping them operational.
FREE CONSULTING
Keys businesses have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 in a variety of ways. In many respects, they tend to fall into one of three categories; impacted but operating with fewer resources and lower profit margins; dramatically affected but still marginally operational; and, sadly, impacted so deeply that they were forced to close their doors.
The Florida SBDC at FIU (Small Business Development Center), is one of 1,300 centers in a nationwide network of SBDCs, which are a Resource Partner of the Small Business Administration (SBA). Each is hosted by a local university, in our case, at FIU’s College of Business.
The Florida SBDC has more local representation and capacity right now in the Keys than ever before, with a team of 25 business consultants — five of whom are based in the Keys, with two in Key West, one in Marathon and two in Islamorada — who can assist Keys businesses at no cost to them.
Their role during a disaster is to provide small and medium-sized business, based in the Keys (and Miami-Dade), assistance accessing disaster capital and resources necessary for recovery, as well as for rebuilding and future growth. Their help getting businesses to operate more effectively is coordinated through one-on-one consulting with a team of experienced subject area specialists.
Margie Smith, SBDC Business Consultant in the Florida Keys, has been helping businesses from launch to growth since 2018 and says the access to business services “has never been greater or more important”.
“Our SBDC services typically cover access to capital, streamlining and better understanding your financial and operational systems, marketing, and most importantly during the pandemic, reinventing themselves” said Smith. We're not just poised to address the immediate need. We have also been actively working with a record number of businesses to access loans since March."
A great SBDC success was what Jessica McClung, Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), Founder and Clinical Director of Alpha Behavior Solutions experienced. Alpha Behavior Solutions provides a very unique service in the Keys — Applied Behavior Analysis, or ABA therapy and consultation services for children who need support reducing problem behaviors and improving communication skills, social skills, and independent living skills. ABA therapy is an evidence-based therapy and is the leading treatment for autism. No other ABA clinic exists in the Keys.
“The SBDC and Margie helped me keep my staff of four employed”, said McClung. “We were initially denied an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), but with Margie’s guidance and recommendations, we were able to overcome our financial challenges. The SBDC was able to turn our application around almost immediately and our low-interest loan was approved quickly.”
The SBDC’s application process is simple. Businesses should go to http://www.sbdc.fiu.edu to see all the areas the SBDC covers. Click “the blue Request for Consultation" button, complete an information form about your business to get matched up with a consultant, expert in that business’ needs, and receive a response within a few days.
McClung’s type of unique service, so essential in the Keys, was exactly the type of business worth saving. In fact, the support was so helpful, it allowed McClung to open that first ADA clinic in the Keys.
“Margie’s help has been tremendous,” said McClung. “Before COVID-19, all our work with children was done in the home. Without being able to work that way during the pandemic, the SBDC assistance helped us ‘fast-track’ the opening of our Big Coppit clinic, where we have instituted all the necessary safety protocols.” She admitted thoughts of actually opening a clinic “were about ten years down the road,” but wasn’t complaining in the least.
“This has all seemed too good to be true,” she gushed. “Access to information is ongoing and we would never have been able to do this on our own. People need to know this service is out there,” she concluded.
The types of businesses Smith has helped varies, and she said that not many restaurants or service industry businesses have contacted the SBDC for much beyond disaster loan assistance.
“I had a plumber in the Lower Keys who wanted to expand his business to Marathon, but it turned out what they really needed was accounting help,” she recalled. “Also, many businesses have worked with us on business continuity plans or understanding government contracting opportunities after attending our seminars where we partnered with one the six local chambers.”
The success of the SBDC program is measured on business growth, so, as Smith says, “businesses need to be serious about growing.” With her vast connections throughout the Keys, local businesses should really reach out.
FREE GUIDE AVAILABLE
It’s said that "necessity is the mother of invention." If that’s true, Paul Menta, owner of the Key West First Legal Rum Distillery, among other enterprises, is the personification of that.
Menta took an early lead in reinventing his business to contend with the pandemic back in March. He directed more attention to his wholesale rum business and turned the rum distillery into a hand sanitizer production line. Menta says his “pivoting was an absolute success.”
Then came what Menta characterizes as the “$35,000 mistake.” One week before Thanksgiving, an employee who had traveled out of state by plane, returned to work and tested positive for COVID four days later. After reviewing camera footage, Menta realized that every one of his employees had been in touch with the infected employee, resulting in needing to keep 35 employees out of work a week before Thanksgiving. He was forced to close.
Menta has learned a lot about COVID, symptoms and employee safety in the past nine months but finally put his knowledge on paper after the pre-Thanksgiving trauma.
Based on his own business experience and reviewed by the Key West Recovers medical task force, he’s crafted a free practical guide for Key West businesses on what to do to prevent COVID and what to do if any employee tests positive. You can find it at https://tinyurl.com/ycqk3ro8 .
Menta isn’t ashamed to admit he created the comprehensive guide after learning this lesson the hard way. Having to close his business during both a pandemic and a holiday weekend meant a huge financial loss.
He admits forgetting one very important thing; staff safety. And he hopes this guide prepares other Key West business owners, in an area that most have no expertise in.
“I could have kept this business running by taking a few simple precautions, but while the information business owners need is out there, it’s not aggregated,” he said. "I learned first-hand that testing is inexact, at best, and even with all the precautions I’d taken, I was still impacted. It’s impossible to know if an employee is positive, since many times they are not showing symptoms. We test too early or in some cases too late or not at all. You would be surprised how many people are positive and don’t know it, but there are steps you can take to avoid a shutdown.”
He understands many business owners need help in this area, and that combining that with natural fears about the business plus being burned out from so many months of challenges, all led him to creating this guide. “If we all started sharing our resources on this island, we’ll all be better off. We’re going to solve the problems better as a group, instead of individually”, he said.
His message now is control what you never thought you could control before. And while some of his suggestions might seem extreme, they’re less so than going without business income.
KEEPING COVID-FREE
Keeping ourselves mentally as well as physically sharp throughout the pandemic has been essential, and Dan Reynen, the owner of WeBeFit in Key West, has curated vast amounts of COVID safety information as well as professional videos to keep business from having to lose employees or customers during the pandemic.
Reynen has been occupied with extensively researching everything from humidity to air purification, to cleaning supplies and UV lights the past nine months.
“In a gym where people are breathing hard, we needed to be very careful about our training environment”, said Reynen. “We serve active, aging adults and want to make sure they remain safe”.
He agreed that business owners who are working 60-70 hours a week couldn’t be expected to find all this information independently, which is why they did the legwork themselves. “It took a tremendous amount of research to create multiple web pages on our website on air purifiers alone”.
They invested heavily to make their center safe, investing in UV lamps, independent pods, air exchanges and much more. “It was a significant capital expense”, said Reynen.
They too learned much along the way, including that copper is a super suppressor of germs. “Copper is nature’s own antimicrobial”, said Reynen. “We took copper foil and covered many surfaces. Now, when we test these surfaces, the readings are good enough for food preparation.”
This has been a true labor of love, continually adding new information or updates. They are also offering to consult with other local businesses for $200 or less, to share their knowledge and help them create their own business plan. They performed site analysis for several non-profits, looking at the air exchanges and air flow on site which follows CDC formulas and has been valuable to these operations.
Go to https://www.webefit.com/ and see all the information and the videos.
Richard Tamborrino is the former Editor and Publisher of The Key West Citizen and Florida Keys Free Press newspapers.