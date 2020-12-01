“My calling is to serve the people, mind, body and soul,” said The Rev. Rochelle Pearson, the first female Senior Pastor of the Cornish Memorial AME Zion Church, located at 702 Whitehead St. in Key West.
Born in 1968 on the heels of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death and during the civil rights movement, her roots were forged with humility and by way of the Caribbean, her mother’s homeland.
Pearson’s mother landed in New York, not knowing a soul, and began working as a maid before getting her education and going on to work at IBM.
Pearson calls her mother and her father’s mother, her grandmother, the greatest influences of her life and said she was deeply touched by their strength.
As a girl, Pearson spent most of her time in Brooklyn, New York and summers in South Carolina with her grandmother (on her father’s side); it was there Pearson was introduced to the church at the age of 5. It was there also she confessed Jesus was Lord with her mouth and despite not understanding what that meant, she began feeling more compelled to serve.
“I always had a servitude attitude,” Pearson said. She added she felt for those who were in need and for those who were less fortunate. She described feeling gratified by those experiences of serving.
She ran errands for the elderly from the age of 12, and one of those experiences made an impression on her when she encountered a woman who was not feeling well.
“She asked me to pray with her. I just said the Lord’s Prayer and asked God to heal her. Later on, I found out she called my grandmother and told her she felt much better,” Pearson said, adding that showed her that prayer worked.
Like her mother before her, Pearson herself became a young single mother at the age of 17, while continuing to forge ahead with her own education. Pearson became a licensed nurse and cared for the elderly in a unit for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.
It was then a pivotal moment happened.
She became pregnant with another child; she prayed what she should name her baby. The name “Sharifa Asha,” came to mind, which means, “Distinguished Life.” Pearson explains that a person’s name means a lot and a person’s name is their legacy. It is a Caribbean tradition.
Life continued normally until Sharifa, at the age of 4, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and began going through chemotherapy, radiation and numerous surgeries. Pearson described her daughter as a “walking miracle.”
The only way you would know she was sick was because she was bald, according to Pearson. She tried covering her little bald head, but her daughter insisted she did not want that because she wanted everyone to see her condition did not stop her. Pearson said over the next four years of treatments, her daughter never complained.
Then doctors gave Pearson the news no parent ever wants to hear. She was told there was nothing more they could do for her daughter.
Sharifa sat up in her bed and told Pearson, “I’m not supposed to be here.”
Pearson responded to her little girl, “What are you talking about?”
Sharifa responded, “I’m ready to go home.”
Pearson said, “We’ll go home baby, they haven’t discharged you yet.”
Sharifa replied, “No, not this home.”
“I had to pause,” Pearson said with her voice cracking. “I was like ... who taught her that? Who told her that? We weren’t even going to church at the time. For her to tell me she had another home took me back.”
While her daughter telling her that gave her some measure of comfort, Pearson said Sharifa still did not go until she released her.
“She was passing, her breathing was labored, but until I told her I was OK and as soon as I said I was OK, you can go home and be at peace and I tell you, no lie, she took her last breath,” Pearson said.
Pearson describes the day as it “seems like yesterday.” It was Oct. 3, 2001, right after 9/11.
Spending pretty much four years in the hospital turned around her life, Pearson said. It is then, too, she felt the call of ministry and moved back to the Carolinas, where she continued working as a nurse and also pastored. She said everything that had happened increased her faith. Pearson received her pastoral and deacon licenses with the AME denominational church.
Her path then led her first to Lakeland, Florida before getting the assignment to pastor in Key West in 2013.
“I’m the first female pastor of Cornish. The church is 156 years old,” Pearson said. She explained how Sandy Cornish, who was a slave, established the church.
While her life has had losses and ups and downs, Pearson said she describes being in this role as being humbling because she never had any idea it was leading her to Key West.
“Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen,” and Pearson said this is how she was able to overcome such things in her life. She added that even when you do not see it happening, even though you do not see it turning around or how you can possibly make it, you have to have faith, which means trusting in God. That is how Pearson said she has made it.
She is also now a grandmother herself. She additionally serves as the CEO of the Rural Health Network of Monroe County, which is a federally qualified health care center providing health and dental services. Pearson also serves on the Citizen Review Board and the Interfaith Alliance Board in Key West.
“I thank God, He put me in a place where I can serve people spiritually in the Church and I can serve the people physically, ensuring that the health of Monroe County is being provided and offered.”
Pearson loves the diversity in Key West and how the community pulls together when there is a need. Key West fits her, because it’s who she is.