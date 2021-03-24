Scott Pridgen, Executive Director of AH Monroe, began realizing early this month that support of his agency’s proposal to build an affordable workforce housing complex on 3.2 acres in Bahama Village was slipping away.
Prior to that, everything had been lining up: Key West City Commissioners were set to vote last week to accept the non-profit social service agency’s unsolicited proposal to build 80 to 100 units of affordable housing on the city-owned parcel. An earlier meeting on Feb. 4 between the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Commission and Pridgen also resulted in a positive response from most BVRAC commissioners, including Chairman Aaron Castillo, who said he was “overwhelmed” at AH Monroe’s “beautiful proposal.”
There was even a public community forum on Feb. 10 where Pridgen presented the plan to Bahama Village residents. Some BVRAC members and City Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who represents most of the Bahama Village district, were there.
“Both Clayton and BVRAC and the Bahama Village residents said, ‘we love your proposal. We love everything about it.’ It was very positive,” Pridgen remembered. “But between late February and early March, something changed. I don’t know what it was. No one called me. I thought our proposal was going well.”
At the next BVRAC meeting, on March 4, members voted 5-1 to recommend that instead of negotiating a contract with AH Monroe, city commissioners adhere to the formal city project bidding process, which normally — particularly on multimillion-dollar developments — includes a formal Request for Proposals from interested contractors. Then on March 13, to the surprise of many at City Hall, a competing proposal was submitted to city officials by Wendover Housing Partners, a for-profit developer that has built two affordable workforce housing complexes on Stock Island.
And then the final straw: the March 16 city commission meeting where AH Monroe was expecting to get the go-ahead had to be cancelled because the required public advertising of the meeting had not taken place due to an oversight in the City Clerk’s office. AH Monroe had been hoping city commissioners at that meeting would vote not only to begin formal contract negotiations but would discuss scheduling a special election to ask voters to increase the normal 20-year lease of city property to the needed 50 years in order to meet state funding requirements.
That perfect storm of setbacks led the AH Monroe board of directors to vote last Friday to withdraw their proposal. Adding to their decision was the fact Commission Lopez was now advocating for an RFP.
“If they [BVRAC and Lopez] are not comfortable with the proposal, then we need to step back, “Pridgen said. “We need the [special election] referendum. We need community support. Otherwise, it’s outside how we usually work on our projects.”
Development of the 3.2-acre parcel has been under discussion for more than 17 years. One reason AH Monroe was attractive to city officials was its experience building low-income housing in Key West, its willingness to take over the lead on the stalled project and, most important, it is one of the few agencies in Monroe County eligible for a state financing plan that uses coveted tax credits, not loans, to fund affordable housing projects. That may have attracted the eye of other bidders but with the speed the city was moving with AH Monroe, there was little time to develop competitive proposals unless an RFP was part of the process.
At the bottom of any decision on how to move forward is the very real fact that the 3.2 acres are the last large plot of desirable vacant land in Bahama Village, indeed throughout the entire city. It is city-owned, slated for development and has the necessary infrastructure already built in, including roads and utilities. In addition, it sits in the middle of a new public park, a water splash pad, Fort Zachary Taylor State Park and a new public recreational field is being built across the street. All of these amenities are attractive to tenants and all have been or will be paid for by grants and city taxpayers, not a developer.
“The hidden truth is this is a prime location. A large part of the amenities in that area have already been taken care of,” observed BVRAC Commission Jethon Williams at the February BVRAC meeting.
“This is probably the most coveted little piece of land left. So, of course it’s going to be political,” Pridgen said about any decision on how to move forward. “But for us to not see a clear path to where this is going, it’s prudent for us to step aside.”
BVRAC’s Castillo said he was not lobbied by any developer, including Wendover Housing Partners. Despite his earlier enthusiastic support of AH Monroe, he said it is more important to allow any interested developers to bring forth proposals.
“They [city officials] said [AH Monroe] were the only game in town. I knew they weren’t,” Castillio said this week. “A big, major proposal like this should always go out for an RFP.”
Lopez said that Jeff Sharkey, Wendover’s head of government affairs, attended a public, city-sponsored affordable housing workshop in January. Sharkey, along with Lopez, participated in the workshop’s breakout session focusing on affordable home ownership, of particular interest for Lopez.
“He was there. He weighed in. He knows what we’re looking for,” Lopez said of Sharkey.
Wendover’s proposal to the city includes fewer units than AH Monroe — 75-85 versus 80-100 from AH Monroe — and does not include a homeownership component. AH Monroe is proposing that 20% of the units be set aside as apartments for purchase by first-time homeowners at below-market rates. However, Wendover is also eligible for the state tax credit financing program.
City officials now fear that going out for an RFP will delay the project past an April 2022 deadline to apply for the tax credit financing. An RFP can take up to nine months to write the proposal, allow bidders to respond, rate the submitted proposals, then negotiate a contract with the winning company. While city commissioners said they would be able to schedule a special election to address the 50-year lease required by state officials in time, they are less sure about the RFP process. That would delay possible state financing until the 2023 application window, further stalling the project, which could take an additional two to three years to build after financing is approved.
“If we get it by July or August, we still have a chance to make that deadline,” Pridgen said about competition of an RFP. “It is still possible to do it. But it will take a sense of urgency.”
While AH Monroe still wants to bid on the project, Pridgen said getting the housing complex built is more important than which developer is hired.
“I don’t care who does it. It would be great if it were us. But I don’t care. It just needs to be done,” he said.