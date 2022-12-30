This New Year’s Eve, let Key West Transit’s Safe Ride do the driving for you.
The service will be available to holiday celebrants Saturday, Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Cost of the service is $2 per trip on the local route, or $4 per trip on the Lower Keys Shuttle.
There is one pickup and dropoff location, at Fausto’s Food Palace, 522 Fleming St. in Key West.
The final shuttle departs Fausto’s at 1:45 a.m., according to Crean, who also noted there will be no standard bus service on New Year’s Day. Normal schedules will resume on Monday, Jan. 2.
For information, visit https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.