'Road House' remake set in Keys, but filmed elsewhere

A remake of “Road House,” a 1989 film featuring Patrick Swayze as a bouncer who saves a troubled small town in Missouri, will be set in the Keys, but not filmed in the Keys.
“Road House” is due to stream on Amazon Prime in 2023, with Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal playing the lead role.
Social media has been abuzz of late because one of the few scenes actually filmed in the Keys — on the Old Seven-Mile Bridge — features Fred the Tree, which Middle Keys locals fondly follow for the annual Christmas lighting and its quasi-celebrity status. Fred has a Facebook page with more than 25,000 followers and was the first to break the news of its inclusion in the film.
Arrangements were made so the film crew could capture Fred in his natural, unadorned glory on Wednesday, Dec. 7, before local “elves” did their covert decorating. This way, locals wouldn’t have their clandestine operation disturbed.
During the holidays, Fred becomes a very Keysie holiday oasis, brightening the darkness for bridge travelers. Florida Keys Film Commissioner Chad Newman says Fred will appear in an opening scene of the film when the main character [Gyllenhaal] arrives on a Greyhound Bus at a “nondescript key, south of Marathon” and will be somewhat pivotal to the main character’s journey.
But when news broke that the cherished tree would be included in the remake of the movie, and set in the Keys, it wasn’t revealed that the movie was filmed almost entirely in the Dominican Republic. “Ninety-nine percent of the movie is filmed in the D.R.”, said Newman.
Up until 2016, Florida was the third most desirable state in the nation for filmmaking, offering year-round warm tropical weather, attractive locations, and access to crew and talent. However, production costs are always an important factor for filmmakers, and when the 2016 Florida Legislature session ended with the decision that taxpayers were paying too much with too little to gain in the state’s attempts to attract star power to the Sunshine State, the state eliminated filmmaking tax incentives.
And while production costs — most importantly housing of crew and staff — can be challenging on the mainland, doing so in the Keys can be virtually untenable.
Newman shared that the very popular Netflix series, “Bloodline”, filmed largely in Islamorada and which concluded in 2017 after three seasons, was initially scheduled to run for three additional seasons. Until the tax incentives disappeared and the costs — and availability — of housing for actors and crew was too much.
He shared that writers were then forced to cram the remaining three seasons into one, resulting in considerable script construction challenges.
Movies like “Magic Mike,” “Pain and Gain” and “Dolphin Tale” plus television series such as “Bloodlines,” “Ballers” and “Magic City” were all filmed, in large part, in South Florida. The economic impact these productions provided to local restaurants, hotels and retail shops, plus steady job opportunities for Floridians, has declined significantly since.
Meanwhile, states that continue to offer incentives, such as Georgia, which has leapt to No.5 in states most attractive to filmmakers, are reaping the rewards. Florida has plummeted to 22nd in the past five years, based on a 2022 ranking. Georgia is now so busy, crew availability has become a challenge, said Newman.
He added that Florida could create a completely new major industry with high-paying jobs by committing more to the film industry. By contrast, he shared that London, England is doubling its sound stage space because of the demand.
But despite that, at least Fred will garner some additional star power. And perhaps even a film credit.