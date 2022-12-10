'Road House' remake set in Keys, but filmed elsewhere

Fred the Tree will appear in the remake of ‘Road House,’ starring Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal.

 Photo from Facebook

A remake of “Road House,” a 1989 film featuring Patrick Swayze as a bouncer who saves a troubled small town in Missouri, will be set in the Keys, but not filmed in the Keys.

“Road House” is due to stream on Amazon Prime in 2023, with Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal playing the lead role.