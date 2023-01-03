The milling and paving operation on Bertha Street will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to a news release from Key West spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Because of the work, there will various detours and lane closures. Work starts on Bertha at South Roosevelt Boulevard, toward Flagler Avenue, with only one-way traffic southbound from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Jan. 9.