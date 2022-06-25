The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, overturned a 50-year-old landmark decision that gave American women access to abortion as a constitutional right, leaving a ban on abortions after 15 weeks to take effect in Florida on July 1.
The ruling overturning Roe v. Wade leaves the decision about abortion’s legality to states, several of which already have laws in place putting restrictions or bans on abortion.
Reactions in the state were largely dictated along party lines Friday. Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said the decision was a “horrible setback for every woman in this country.”
Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried sent out a statement saying, “this is a sad day in American history. The Supreme Court has revoked women’s healthcare. They have revoked a woman’s right to choose.
“This despicable ruling is not reflective of a healthy democracy. It is not based on thoughtful legal precedent. It is based on the conservative politics and dogmatic religious beliefs of a handful of people on the Supreme Court,” Fried added.
State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, who’s district covers the Florida Keys, said “as a person who considers herself a constitutionalist, I fully support the Supreme Court’s decision to return the interpretation to each state. By no means is this a blanket ban on abortion; however, in a state like Florida, the limit will effectively be 15 weeks after conception, which our Legislature passed and I voted in support of. I believe this was the right thing to do and struck the right balance between women’s reproductive rights and the rights of the unborn.”
U.S. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio also championed the ruling, saying in a statement, “today’s decision by the Supreme Court to allow states to regulate abortion was right constitutionally and morally. For nearly half a century, a nation founded on God-given rights denied those rights to its most vulnerable citizens and more than 63 million Americans never got the chance to pursue their dreams.”
Bert Sise, chair of the Florida Keys Democrats, who has spoken in favor of abortion access previously, said Friday that she was “pissed off” by the decision.
“We’re going back 50 years and why? Who benefits from this? This is so men can control women, that’s all it is, it’s based in some phony religious b------t,” she said.
Sise said the ruling is the “beginning of a trend in the wrong direction” and said the ruling will be a litmus test of how much rulings such as this one can motivate people to get out to the polls and vote.
Cali Roberts, who runs Womenkind, a medical clinic in Key West, said she was “sickened to my stomach.”
The decision was leaked to the meida a number of months ago, setting off mass protests in major cities around the country. Roberts said knowing what was coming ahead of time was “twisting the blow, for lack of a better phrase.”
Roberts said she doesn’t know if Florida’s conservative-leaning Legislature will be satisfied with the ban on abortions after 15 weeks.
She added that these restrictions will have an outsized impact on poor women, single mothers and women who don’t have the means to uproot their lives and travel to another state to terminate an unwanted pregnancy.
“I think everyone needs to write to their state legislators and let them know that the 15-week ban is oppressive enough, we cannot go further than that,” Roberts said.
Womenkind does not perform abortions. Roberts said the clinic’s method is focused on birth control access to minimize the need for abortions in the first place.
In ultra-conservative Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, he writes that the Supreme Court should now take up cases that legalize same-sex relationships and access to contraceptives.
Roe v. Wade had been in the crosshairs for conservatives since then-President Donald Trump appointed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, giving the court’s conservative wing a decisive majority.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his decision. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”
Alito, Thomas and Trump-appointed Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were in favor of the decision. Chief Justice John Roberts said he would have only voted to uphold the Mississippi 15-week abortion ban that sent the case to the Supreme Court, but said no more, the Associated Press reported. Liberal justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elana Kagan all dissented.