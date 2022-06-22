The Marathon Rotary Club originally elected to build the Children’s Rotary Park in 2002, and more than 20 years later, the now outdated park will undergo a major refurbishment.
The Rotary Club initiated the rebuild Monday, June 20, continuing through Sunday, June 26, and all hands on deck are needed for what should compare to an “old-fashioned barn raising,” according to Keith Douglass, former president and Rotary Foundation chair for the Marathon Rotary Club.
“The park has been there for a long time and it has gotten heavy use, which is what we wanted. However, it became apparent that the park needed a complete overhaul, and the most cost-effective way was to rebuild the park from scratch,” Douglass said.
The City of Marathon set aside $225,000 in funds for the project in its 2022 budget, but any additional costs accrued from building materials and other incidental costs must be covered in the form of donations.
Marathon is offering several options for citizens to help support the park rebuild, including volunteer hours and the opportunity to purchase custom fence pickets. Individuals that purchase the pickets are allowed to engrave a name, phrase or wording of their choosing up to 17 characters.
More substantial donations can also be made by sponsoring individual pieces, portions and components of the park, such as jungle gym bars and the pirate ship. Residents can donate by contacting Jennifer Ward, who can be reached via email at wardj@ci.marathon.fl.us.
Douglass said that the city has been an excellent partner for the project and a key part of putting the project into motion.
The Rotary Club is also seeking volunteers of all skill levels to provide a helping hand in the construction of the park throughout the week, and those who participate will be able to take pride in a new facility that will provide a happy place for children of the Middle Keys.
Volunteer shifts will be broken into three portions daily: 8 a.m. to noon, noon to 5 p.m. and 5 to 8:30 p.m. Several opportunities for service are available, including working the sign-in desk, serving food and providing skilled labor with power tools. During construction, childcare is available for parents who volunteer.
“Every day, we just ask for those interested to sign up through the city hall or other ways, or you can just show up on one or more of the project days. You can volunteer for an hour and leave or you can stay all day. It’s up to you,” Douglass said.
Volunteers experienced with logistics, power tools and hand tools are especially needed, but the former president isn’t concerned with qualifications. He’s just looking for those in the community harboring a servant’s heart who want to give back to community children.
“Whether you’re skilled, unskilled or anywhere in between, it’s truly a wonderful project for anyone that wants to be apart of it. It’s a wonderful experience and a way to feel good about giving back to the community,” Douglass said.
“I’m thrilled to be going through this for the second time around. It’s truly a blessing to me,” he added. “The first time was wonderful, and it’s going to be the same thrill this time, without a doubt. There’s been a lot of trauma in the world recently, and we all need to come together. By doing acts such as these, we can realize that it’s all not that bad. It’s therapeutic to be apart of, and it’s a labor of love. We recognized how vital this was 20 years ago, and now we’re going to be ready again. It’s going to make a wonderful difference in the lives of children and families.”