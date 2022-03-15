Roughly 150 migrants from Haiti were found Monday morning having landed at a property off of East Shore Drive in Summerland, law enforcement officials said, in what is at least the second large interdiction of migrants from that nation in the Keys this month.
At least four of the migrants had to be taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The migrants landed at around 11 a.m. Monday.
A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said “agents are responding to investigate a potential maritime smuggling event” in the Lower Keys and the investigation was ongoing.
On March 6, a citizen notified the U.S. Coast Guard of a barely-seaworthy vessel carrying about 300 migrants attempting to make landfall off Ocean Reef. More than 160 Haitians attempted to swim ashore, according to CBP. Many required medical attention. Those migrants who did not make it to land were placed on Coast Guard cutters. Those that did were processed by CBP. The Coast Guard repatriated 198 Haitians on March 10.
It was not specified what would be done with the group who landed Monday.
Haiti has become an embattled nation over the last year since the assassination of its president, Jovnel Moise, in July 2021, and an ensuing constitutional crisis. Last year saw especially high numbers of Haitians attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.
The Coast Guard interdicted 1,527 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2021 compared with 418 in fiscal year 2020, 932 in 2019, 609 in 2018 and 419 in 2017, according to a news release.