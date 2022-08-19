Roughly 70 residents of Roy’s Trailer Park on Stock Island have filed a lawsuit challenging the proposed demolition and redevelopment of the park, citing they have a lease that runs through 2027.
The owner of the 108-unit Roy’s Trailer Park, Michael Browning, issued a letter to the park’s tenants on May 16 alerting them to the redevelopment of the park into apartments. Browning told park residents they can be placed on a list at the neighboring Wreckers Cay apartments, which are currently under construction on Stock Island.
“What this means to you is that in the next six months, you will be required to relocate in advance of the demolition and redevelopment of the park,” the letter stated. “To make the transition easier for our residents, we have made arrangements with Wreckers Cay, the new affordable housing development right down the road. Each mobile homeowner in the park will have the opportunity to enter into a lease to rent a new, energy-efficient apartment at monthly rents that are comparable to or potentially lower than what you are currently paying, based on your income.”
In order to be placed on the Wreckers Cay application list, park residents must continue to pay their rent or relocate their trailer or assign title to the park, the letter stated.
“Failure to meet both of the requirements listed above, will forfeit your opportunity to secure one of the affordable housing units at Wreckers Cay,” the letter said.
The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit this month against the owner of Roy’s Trailer Park, objecting to the notice of change of use. Plaintiffs object to the change of use because “plaintiffs signed a long-term Lease as a condition of residing in the park, which specifically provided for a lease term through Dec. 31, 2027,” the lawsuit stated.
The long-term lease contains provisions that render “the lease term illusory and which are contrary to the letter and the spirit of the Florida Mobile Home Act,” the lawsuit stated. State regulations for mobile home parks, state Statute 723, provides strict guidance on how mobile home park evictions can take place.
“No agency of municipal, local, county, or state government shall approve any application for rezoning, or take any other official action, which would result in the removal or relocation of mobile home owners residing in a mobile home park without first determining that adequate mobile home parks or other suitable facilities exist for the relocation of the mobile home owners,” the statute states.
The average price of a home in Monroe County is $558,000. However, more than 10% of Monroe County’s approximately 80,000 residents live below the poverty line, the lawsuit stated.
“For plaintiffs, residing in the park is the only housing option available,” the lawsuit stated. “The closure of the park, in violation of the lease as well as the Act, will force plaintiffs to choose between two untenable options: abandoning the mobile home they purchased for thousands of dollars or moving a mobile home where the cost of transporting the home can be as much as $15,000, if there was a nearby place to move the homes to, which there is not.
“Many plaintiffs are long-term residents of the park, whereas some signed the lease within the past few months. All believed that they had a tenancy through Dec. 31, 2027, so long as they paid as required and obeyed the rules. All are distressed over the Notice of Change of Land Use and Termination of Tenancy they received from the park on May 16, 2022 and they assert, each one individually, their objections to the Notice of Change of Land Use through this complaint, as permitted under the Act. Defendant, having made up its mind to close the park and sell the property for more lucrative purposes, have failed to comply with Florida law as set forth (in the lawsuit).”
Trailer parks are some of the last vestiges of affordable worker housing in the Florida Keys. However, trailer parks are now being redeveloped into affordable housing units, with higher monthly rentals. In many cases, multiple people are living in each of the trailers to help offset the monthly lot rental fee.
Browning declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said: “We are not closing the park, but we are, of course, proceeding with our land-use change and reviewing alternatives in the future.”
The redevelopment at Roy’s Trailer Park, which charges $2,000 a month to rent a lot, comes after Browning and his late business partner, Thomas Sireci Jr., and the Monroe County government became tied up in legal battles stemming from a series of code and fire safety issues with trailers at the park. There has been work done there that does not appear to be up to county building code and violations of state fire code, according to Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger.
In May 2015, a fire broke out in a trailer where 14 people were living, raising concerns about the trailers being subdivided without proper building permits. Since then, the park’s owners have been embroiled in lawsuits about bringing the park into compliance with county codes, with both sides suing each other.
In June 2019, the county code enforcement and fire marshal walked around the property and “found severe violations including fire separation violations and non-permitted work violations,” the county’s lawsuit claims.
“Roy’s Trailer Park has willfully allowed these violations to occur throughout its trailer park,” according to the lawsuit.
The county code officers have not cited the park’s owners or any individual owner of a trailer, even though it has “tolerated the abhorrent fire-and life-safety issues,” the lawsuit stated.
Like Roy’s Trailer Park, Wreckers Cay also displaced trailer park owners to make room for the 208-unit apartment complex. In 2018, Miami-based development group Integra Investments purchased the Tropic Palms, Water’s Edge and Snead Property mobile home parks on Stock Island and demolished them to make room for Wreckers Cay.
The project was first met with resistance from the community, as the residents of the trailer parks were evicted to make room for the newer units, but financial arrangements were made to compensate park residents to help them finance new accommodations. The 9.3-acre affordable housing project is a mix of income levels, with 70 low-income, 98 median-income and 112 moderate-income units. In addition to the apartments, there will be a pool and clubhouse onsite.
Roy’s is again bringing up the debate about displacing trailers to make room for sturdier, but yet more expensive housing.
This is the second time a lawsuit has been filed by Stock Island trailer park residents challenging the redevelopment of a trailer park. The same attorney representing Roy’s Trailer Park residents, John Agnetti, also filed the lawsuit in 2018 against the owners of three trailer parks being replaced by the Wreckers Cay workforce housing project.
Nearly 20 residents of Tropic Palms and Water’s Edge mobile home parks in Stock Island filed a lawsuit claiming Integra did not handle the evictions legally and failed to alert them of their rights to object to the proposed land-use change for the parks that is leading to the evictions. The lawsuit was eventually settled, with Integra paying monetary settlements to park residents in order for them to move.
Roy’s is not the first trailer park in the Keys to be redeveloped after facing code and fire code violations. In 2009, residents of Key Largo Ocean Resort were evicted from their homes due to fire hazards from years of work done without building permits. The request to close the 22-acre park at Mile Marker 95 came from the Monroe County Attorney’s Office. The 284-unit trailer park was eventually redeveloped into elevated, free-standing homes.