Roy’s Trailer Park is located on Maloney Avenue, across from Boyd’s Campground, on Stock Island.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

Roughly 70 residents of Roy’s Trailer Park on Stock Island have filed a lawsuit challenging the proposed demolition and redevelopment of the park, citing they have a lease that runs through 2027.

The owner of the 108-unit Roy’s Trailer Park, Michael Browning, issued a letter to the park’s tenants on May 16 alerting them to the redevelopment of the park into apartments. Browning told park residents they can be placed on a list at the neighboring Wreckers Cay apartments, which are currently under construction on Stock Island.

